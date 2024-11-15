Readers propose changes to Dundee City Council after cost-cutting plans

Reducing the pay of the council’s top brass and leasing out Camperdown Park golf course are among the suggestions from Courier readers on how Dundee could save millions.

Earlier this week, Dundee City Council published a report detailing swathes of cuts they may have to make to address a £15m budget shortfall.

Among the proposals were cutting the frequency of bin collections and closing the swimming pools in five city secondary schools.

However, the suggestions have been met with ire from the public – with readers of The Courier offering their own ideas on what can be done.

‘Reducing resources makes communities suffer’

Taking to our website, Jerry 48 wrote: “Start by reducing the salaries at the top.

“If there are fewer employees there is less to manage and less responsibility so the current grossly inflated salaries are neither necessary nor deserved.”

Commenter MMcG agreed, writing: “If councils/councillors genuinely care about the city they should be looking at reducing salaries, unnecessary positions and comparable pay scales.

“Reducing resources only makes communities suffer. A complete restructure of all council services and jobs is needed urgently.”

Others suggested attracted external investment for some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

MR wrote: “The last thing Dundee needs is a cut in uplifting rubbish. The town is already covered in rubbish and litter.

“Fine the “litter bugs”. Sell the prime office spaces given to council employees.

“Get investment into the city i.e. Camperdown Park could be leased to the American golf investors, keeping it as a municipal but using the house as a clubhouse and making the park a place for Dundee to be proud of.

“They always look at cuts in service and increasing the cost as a first option. It should be the last.”

Another commenter took aim at the Olympia Leisure Centre, saying the beleaguered facility was not worth the money.

Keep it real wrote: “Here’s another money-saving tip: stop wasting money on repairs for the Olympia.

“That place just eats money. It can’t possibly be making a profit.

“It would be better to cut losses, knock it down, and put the money into the other pools threatened with closure.”

Whilst ‘Man with no name’ added: “Maybe scrapping the Waterfront ideas of building office blocks and refurbishment of Bell Street car park, that’d be a start.”