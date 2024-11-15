Readers propose changes to Dundee City Council after cost-cutting plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers propose changes to Dundee City Council after cost-cutting plans

The local authority is needing to make millions of pounds worth of savings to balance next year's budget.

By Laura Devlin
Cuts to waste collection are among the proposals put forward by Dundee City Council.
Cuts to waste collection are among the proposals put forward by Dundee City Council. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Reducing the pay of the council’s top brass and leasing out Camperdown Park golf course are among the suggestions from Courier readers on how Dundee could save millions.

Earlier this week, Dundee City Council published a report detailing swathes of cuts they may have to make to address a £15m budget shortfall.

Among the proposals were cutting the frequency of bin collections and closing the swimming pools in five city secondary schools.

However, the suggestions have been met with ire from the public – with readers of The Courier offering their own ideas on what can be done.

‘Reducing resources makes communities suffer’

Taking to our website, Jerry 48 wrote: “Start by reducing the salaries at the top.

“If there are fewer employees there is less to manage and less responsibility so the current grossly inflated salaries are neither necessary nor deserved.”

Commenter MMcG agreed, writing: “If councils/councillors genuinely care about the city they should be looking at reducing salaries, unnecessary positions and comparable pay scales.

“Reducing resources only makes communities suffer. A complete restructure of all council services and jobs is needed urgently.”

The Grove Academy pool could shut. Image: Supplied.

Others suggested attracted external investment for some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

MR wrote: “The last thing Dundee needs is a cut in uplifting rubbish. The town is already covered in rubbish and litter.

“Fine the “litter bugs”. Sell the prime office spaces given to council employees.

“Get investment into the city i.e. Camperdown Park could be leased to the American golf investors, keeping it as a municipal but using the house as a clubhouse and making the park a place for Dundee to be proud of.

“They always look at cuts in service and increasing the cost as a first option. It should be the last.”

One reader suggested leasing our Camperdown Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Another commenter took aim at the Olympia Leisure Centre, saying the beleaguered facility was not worth the money.

Keep it real wrote: “Here’s another money-saving tip: stop wasting money on repairs for the Olympia.

“That place just eats money. It can’t possibly be making a profit.

“It would be better to cut losses, knock it down, and put the money into the other pools threatened with closure.”

Whilst ‘Man with no name’ added: “Maybe scrapping the Waterfront ideas of building office blocks and refurbishment of Bell Street car park, that’d be a start.”

Conversation