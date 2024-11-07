8 fantastic festive afternoon teas to try in Fife and Perthshire

We’re all starting to gear up for Christmas, thinking of presents, planning meals, who to invite… sounds like we need a break to indulge in a festive afternoon tea.

Many restaurants are starting their festive food this month and for others we have to wait until early December.

Some are more lavish, offering bubbly and endless coffees, others go for the popular traditional model.

I’ve collated eight top teas in the area for you to choose from and take some time for yourself.

Taste Perthshire

The popular afternoon tea at Taste Perthshire takes a festive twist until mid December offering mince pies and seasonal sandwiches. Two can dine for just 24.95, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Their festive menu also starts from Sunday Dec 1 – 22 from midday to close with traditional homemade dishes with dietary requirements catered for.

Address: Bankfoot, PH1 4EB, Perth.

The Fairmont

From December 5th treat yourself to a festive afternoon tea at the Fairmont with delicate pastries, savoury bites, and festive treats, all paired with your favourite tea or “Forever Flowing” champagne. Served in five courses in the gorgeous Atrium lounge from Thursday – Sunday between 1pm and 4pm, this afternoon tea will fill you with festive cheer.

Address: St Andrews KY16 8PN

Old Course, St Andrews

Make your festive season memorable with the Old Course festive afternoon tea. Enjoy seasonal cakes and pastries while taking in winter views across the Old Course to West Sands Beach from the Road Hole Restaurant. Available Saturdays and Sundays, midday to 3pm, from November 30, to December 29, plus Boxing Day.

Address: Old Station Road, St Andrews KY16 9SP

Caulders Garden Centre

Get yourself over to Cupar for a traditional Christmas lunch or festive afternoon tea, served throughout December at Caulders Garden Centre. Known for cosy homemade food, Caulders afternoon tea might be just the thing after raiding their fantastic shop for Christmas presents.

Address: Eden Valley Business Park, Cupar KY15 4RB

Salty’s

Celebrate the season with Salty’s festive afternoon tea. Starting in December, enjoy this special experience, priced £30 per person. Indulge in homemade soup, mini savoury rolls, quiche, pigs in blankets, and festive cakes, plus prosecco or a non-alcoholic arrival drink. Available Tuesday to Sunday, 12-2pm or 2-4pm. Booking is required, with a minimum of four guests per booking and a 50% deposit.

Address: Brechin Road, DD10 9LE

The Olive Stone

Enjoy a festive afternoon tea with a complimentary glass of Prosecco, priced at £30 per person, including tea or coffee. Available dates include December 7th, 14th, and 21st, at various times. Indulge in savoury sandwiches, a shot of homemade parsnip soup, scones with Chantilly cream, and seasonal sweets. A £10 per-person deposit is required.

Address: 18 Front Street DH9 9RE Stanley

Stirling Highland Hotel

Stirling Highland Hotel’s festive afternoon tea is back with seasonal treats. Running from November 1st to December 22nd, enjoy a merry selection of sandwiches, cakes, and scones that’ll bring joy to your taste buds. Available daily from 12:30-3:45pm. Reserve your spot and treat yourself this festive season!

Address: 29 Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

The Godfather Restaurant

Sign up for a magical festive experience and enjoy a meet-and-greet with Santa, plus a private photo session captured by a professional photographer. On Sunday Dec 8, 1pm to 4pm each child receives a personalised gift and letter from Santa, while all guests enjoy a prosecco cocktail or mocktail afternoon tea full of tasty treats – £25 per adult and £15 per child.

Address: Stewart’s Resort, St Andrews, KY16 8PE