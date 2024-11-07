8 fantastic festive afternoon teas to try in Fife and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 fantastic festive afternoon teas to try in Fife and Perthshire

How better to get into the Christmas spirit than with cakes and bubbly? I've rounded up my top festive afternoon teas for you to try.

A magnificent looking festive afternoon tea with mince pies, tasty looking mini cakes and sandwiches. next to a flute of champagne.
Get yourself into the Christmas spirit with a festive afternoon tea.
By Rachel Mcconachie

We’re all starting to gear up for Christmas, thinking of presents, planning meals, who to invite… sounds like we need a break to indulge in a festive afternoon tea.

Many restaurants are starting their festive food this month and for others we have to wait until early December.

Some are more lavish, offering bubbly and endless coffees, others go for the popular traditional model.

I’ve collated eight top teas in the area for you to choose from and take some time for yourself.

A mint slice, mince pie, Christmas-themed empire biscuit on an afternoon tea stand.
Taste Perthshire’s festive afternoon tea is a real treat.

Taste Perthshire

The popular afternoon tea at Taste Perthshire takes a festive twist until mid December offering mince pies and seasonal sandwiches. Two can dine for just 24.95, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Their festive menu also starts from Sunday Dec 1 – 22 from midday to close with traditional homemade dishes with dietary requirements catered for.

Address: Bankfoot, PH1 4EB, Perth.

The beautiful glass building that is the atrium at the Fairmont Hotel.
The Fairmont’s festive afternoon tea is served in the atrium.

The Fairmont

From December 5th treat yourself to a festive afternoon tea at the Fairmont with delicate pastries, savoury bites, and festive treats, all paired with your favourite tea or “Forever Flowing” champagne. Served in five courses in the gorgeous Atrium lounge from Thursday – Sunday between 1pm and 4pm, this afternoon tea will fill you with festive cheer.

Address: St Andrews KY16 8PN 

Amazing festive pastries at the Old Course festive afternoon tea.
The Old Course Hotel’s festive afternoon tea offers amazing pastries.

Old Course, St Andrews

Make your festive season memorable with the Old Course festive afternoon tea. Enjoy seasonal cakes and pastries while taking in winter views across the Old Course to West Sands Beach from the Road Hole Restaurant. Available Saturdays and Sundays, midday to 3pm, from November 30, to December 29, plus Boxing Day.

Address: Old Station Road, St Andrews KY16 9SP

A tower of festive afternoon tea at Caulders Garden Centre.
Caulders festive afternoon tea is a tower of delights.

Caulders Garden Centre

Get yourself over to Cupar for a traditional Christmas lunch or festive afternoon tea, served throughout December at Caulders Garden Centre. Known for cosy homemade food, Caulders afternoon tea might be just the thing after raiding their fantastic shop for Christmas presents.

Address: Eden Valley Business Park, Cupar KY15 4RB

The funky decor at Salty's restaurant with a colourful bird on the wall and bright flowers.
Salty’s really brings Christmas to life at their colourful venue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Salty’s

Celebrate the season with Salty’s festive afternoon tea. Starting in December, enjoy this special experience, priced £30 per person. Indulge in homemade soup, mini savoury rolls, quiche, pigs in blankets, and festive cakes, plus prosecco or a non-alcoholic arrival drink. Available Tuesday to Sunday, 12-2pm or 2-4pm. Booking is required, with a minimum of four guests per booking and a 50% deposit.

Address: Brechin Road, DD10 9LE

A fresh looking afternoon tea.
The Olive Stone is known for their afternoon teas.

The Olive Stone

Enjoy a festive afternoon tea with a complimentary glass of Prosecco, priced at £30 per person, including tea or coffee. Available dates include December 7th, 14th, and 21st, at various times. Indulge in savoury sandwiches, a shot of homemade parsnip soup, scones with Chantilly cream, and seasonal sweets. A £10 per-person deposit is required.

Address: 18 Front Street DH9 9RE Stanley

Christmas tree shaped biscuit tops a festive afternoon tea stand.
Stirling Highland Hotel runs festive afternoon teas through Nov and Dec.

Stirling Highland Hotel

Stirling Highland Hotel’s festive afternoon tea is back with seasonal treats. Running from November 1st to December 22nd, enjoy a merry selection of sandwiches, cakes, and scones that’ll bring joy to your taste buds. Available daily from 12:30-3:45pm. Reserve your spot and treat yourself this festive season!

Address: 29 Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU 

Santa offering a red boxed gift.
Meet Santa at The Godfather Restaurant.

The Godfather Restaurant

Sign up for a magical festive experience and enjoy a meet-and-greet with Santa, plus a private photo session captured by a professional photographer. On Sunday Dec 8, 1pm to 4pm each child receives a personalised gift and letter from Santa, while all guests enjoy a prosecco cocktail or mocktail afternoon tea full of tasty treats – £25 per adult and £15 per child.

Address: Stewart’s Resort, St Andrews, KY16 8PE 

Conversation