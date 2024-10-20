New All-Electric Capri is here for one day only – exclusively at Dundee Ford Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New All-Electric Capri is here for one day only – exclusively at Dundee Ford Centre

Plus, your chance to win a holiday to Capri.

In partnership with Dundee Ford Center
Ford Capri on the street.
The legend is back - check out the new All Electric Ford Capri.

Buckle your safety belt and head to Dundee Ford Centre on Baird Avenue – the new All-Electric Ford Capri is coming to town.

Introducing the new All-Electric Ford Capri. Effortlessly stylish and operating with high performance standards, this coupe crossover utilises both advanced technology as well as iconic design.

Discover a sports car soul in a practical SUV

The new All-Electric Ford Capri is here, and it’s everything you loved about the classic model, but with a modern, eco-friendly twist.

Overhead shot of yellow Ford Capri taken at a Ford event.
Blending style with function, the Ford Capri is coming to the Dundee Ford Center for one day only.

Imagine the iconic, sleek lines of the 70s Capri, but now powered by a whisper-quiet, fully electric engine that gives you instant power without the petrol.

With the soul of the classic Ford Capri, reinvented with a new, modern design, signature LED lights and optional 21” alloy wheels complete the striking new look the NEW All-Electric Ford Capri really must be seen to be believed.

You’ll be spoiled for choice, since the Capri comes in five different driving modes to suit every road. Choose from: Normal, ECO, Sport, Individual or Traction (AWD only). Fine tune your driving style by configuring the settings, such as steering and accelerator response.

Whether you’re cruising along the coast or heading into the city, you’ll be doing it in style—and with zero emissions. Inside, the Capri is packed with the latest tech, offering a high-end, futuristic feel with plenty of room to relax. It’s not just about looking good, though—this new Capri is part of Ford’s all-day driving range and is set to drive the future of electric cars: greener, cleaner and just as thrilling to drive.

Check out the new Capri in Dundee October 23 2024

Dundee Ford Centre is delighted to have this stunning new addition to the Ford range exclusively on display in their showroom for one day only on October 23 2024, and are inviting you to come and see it up close.

Michael Shaw, sales manager Dundee Ford Centre said “We are delighted to have been selected by Ford to have the Capri in our Dundee showroom ahead of it’s launch later in the year. We look forward to welcoming everyone to see it, and our expert staff will be on hand to answer any questions about the new Capri or any other Ford model.”

Win a trip to Capri

If you are coming to the Dundee Ford Centre to see the new Capri, then you could also win yourself a three-night stay on the Island of Capri (including flights)!

Entering the competition is easy. Just take a photo of yourself with the Capri in the Dundee Ford Centre showroom and post it on your social media, tagging #YourFordCentre for your chance to win. Remember, it’s there for one day only on October 23.

The New All-Electric Capri is available with three Year Ford Options at 0% APR. What’s more, you’ll receive a five year service plan plus Ford Assistance roadside assistance for the duration of your plan.

Learn more about Dundee Ford Centre and hit the road today.

