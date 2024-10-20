New All-Electric Capri is here for one day only – exclusively at Dundee Ford Centre

Buckle your safety belt and head to Dundee Ford Centre on Baird Avenue – the new All-Electric Ford Capri is coming to town.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Introducing the new All-Electric Ford Capri. Effortlessly stylish and operating with high performance standards, this coupe crossover utilises both advanced technology as well as iconic design.

Discover a sports car soul in a practical SUV

The new All-Electric Ford Capri is here, and it’s everything you loved about the classic model, but with a modern, eco-friendly twist.

Imagine the iconic, sleek lines of the 70s Capri, but now powered by a whisper-quiet, fully electric engine that gives you instant power without the petrol.

With the soul of the classic Ford Capri, reinvented with a new, modern design, signature LED lights and optional 21” alloy wheels complete the striking new look the NEW All-Electric Ford Capri really must be seen to be believed.

You’ll be spoiled for choice, since the Capri comes in five different driving modes to suit every road. Choose from: Normal, ECO, Sport, Individual or Traction (AWD only). Fine tune your driving style by configuring the settings, such as steering and accelerator response.

Whether you’re cruising along the coast or heading into the city, you’ll be doing it in style—and with zero emissions. Inside, the Capri is packed with the latest tech, offering a high-end, futuristic feel with plenty of room to relax. It’s not just about looking good, though—this new Capri is part of Ford’s all-day driving range and is set to drive the future of electric cars: greener, cleaner and just as thrilling to drive.

Check out the new Capri in Dundee October 23 2024

Dundee Ford Centre is delighted to have this stunning new addition to the Ford range exclusively on display in their showroom for one day only on October 23 2024, and are inviting you to come and see it up close.

Michael Shaw, sales manager Dundee Ford Centre said “We are delighted to have been selected by Ford to have the Capri in our Dundee showroom ahead of it’s launch later in the year. We look forward to welcoming everyone to see it, and our expert staff will be on hand to answer any questions about the new Capri or any other Ford model.”

Win a trip to Capri

If you are coming to the Dundee Ford Centre to see the new Capri, then you could also win yourself a three-night stay on the Island of Capri (including flights)!

Entering the competition is easy. Just take a photo of yourself with the Capri in the Dundee Ford Centre showroom and post it on your social media, tagging #YourFordCentre for your chance to win. Remember, it’s there for one day only on October 23.

The New All-Electric Capri is available with three Year Ford Options at 0% APR. What’s more, you’ll receive a five year service plan plus Ford Assistance roadside assistance for the duration of your plan.

Learn more about Dundee Ford Centre and hit the road today.