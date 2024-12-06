D-day for Auchterarder public toilets as council rules on banking hub plan

Auchterarder public toilets face the axe next week when councillors vote on a plan to convert them into the town’s new banking hub.

The toilet block, in the Crown Wynd car park, was declared surplus to requirements by Perth and Kinross Council in March 2023.

It is currently closed.

But Cash Access UK is now seeking permission to change the use of the building to form a banking hub.

It comes after the organisation launched the service from a temporary base at the Aytoun Hall last week.

Locals have welcomed the return of banking facilities to Auchterarder after the last high street branch closed in 2020.

But some have questioned why the town needs to sacrifice its public toilets.

The council’s planning and placemaking committee will consider the change of use application when it meets on Wednesday.

Planners are recommending they support the move.

Banking hub ‘could make Auchterarder less appealing to visitors’

There were four objections to the proposal, including one from Auchterarder and district community council.

It says the town can’t afford to lose its public toilets for good.

And it’s raised concerns that the current “comfort scheme”, which allows non-customers to use the facilities in the nearby Niblik pub and Cafe Kisa, might not be around forever.

Chairman Ally Kay wrote: “Should Auchterarder lose these toilet partners and the toilet block is converted into a banking hub the growing town would become less attractive to passing visitors.”

Planners say two other properties on Auchterarder High Street were considered as potential locations for a banking hub. But neither layout was considered suitable.

And a report to councillors says the project is a suitable alternative use for the toilet block.

“The proposal will provide cash and banking services to the community and local businesses through the operation of a not-for-profit company,” it says.

“Feedback from similar proposals suggests banking hubs are driving higher footfall and bringing energy and life back to town centres.”

Auchterarder banking hub open for business in temporary home

External works on the toilet block are likely to include a new entrance door and window.

The stripped-out internal space would be converted to provide a waiting area, meeting room, staff room and toilet, with a counter and office.

For now, the temporary banking hub in the Aytoun Hall offers a wide range of services from 9am-5pm on weekdays.

It is run by father and son team John and Craig McNicoll, who also run a post office in Kippen, Stirling.

Community bankers from Virgin Money, RBS, Bank of Scotland and Santander also visit on a rota basis so people can ask more complicated questions.