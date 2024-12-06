Debate: What should happen to Caird Park golf course after next year’s closure?

The last remaining municipal golf course in Dundee will close for good next year after councillors backed cost-saving proposals.

First opened in 1923, it was once recorded as the busiest public course in Europe.

Its impending closure has sparked ire from Dundonians and more than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for the course to be saved.

But what should happen to the site after the century-old facility shuts?

Dundee City Council officers say the greenspace will be maintained with “higher level of naturalised grass areas to support biodiversity development”.

This will cost the local authority £26,000 annually.

However, there are fears it could end up like the old Camperdown course – which recent pictures show is now virtually unrecognisable.

Alternative suggestions for the future of the Caird Park course have been put forward.

Councillor Jimmy Black is among those sharing their ideas, proposing to open it up to walkers, cyclists and park runners.

Do you agree with these suggestions? What would you like to see happen to the site?

Have your say in the comments below.