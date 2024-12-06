Debate: What should happen to Caird Park golf course after next year’s closure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: What should happen to Caird Park golf course after next year’s closure?

The Caird Park course will shut for good in April. Have your say in our comments section on what should happen to the site.

By Laura Devlin
Caird Park golf course will shut next year. Image: DC Thomson.
Caird Park golf course will shut next year. Image: DC Thomson.

The last remaining municipal golf course in Dundee will close for good next year after councillors backed cost-saving proposals.

First opened in 1923, it was once recorded as the busiest public course in Europe.

Its impending closure has sparked ire from Dundonians and more than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for the course to be saved.

But what should happen to the site after the century-old facility shuts?

Dundee City Council officers say the greenspace will be maintained with “higher level of naturalised grass areas to support biodiversity development”.

This will cost the local authority £26,000 annually.

However, there are fears it could end up like the old Camperdown course – which recent pictures show is now virtually unrecognisable.

Alternative suggestions for the future of the Caird Park course have been put forward.

Councillor Jimmy Black is among those sharing their ideas, proposing to open it up to walkers, cyclists and park runners.

Do you agree with these suggestions? What would you like to see happen to the site?

Have your say in the comments below.

