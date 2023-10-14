Anger as Perthshire safari centre goes cashless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger as Perthshire safari centre goes cashless

The Highland Safari and Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy has been criticised.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for the Highland Safar and Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy.
The Highland Safari and Red Deer Centre has gone cashless. Image: Google Street View

Locals have reacted angrily after a Perthshire safari centre announced it was going cashless.

The Highland Safari and Red Deer Centre, near Aberfeldy, has received backlash online.

A statement from the company on Facebook said: “Please note – from November 1 2023, Highland Safaris will no longer accept cash payments.”

It is unknown why Highland Safaris – who offer safari tours in Highland Perthshire and is owned by Crieff Hydro – has made the move.

Backlash as Highland Safaris goes cashless

The post, received a largely negative response after it was shared on the community group Aberfeldy Community Notice Board.

Helen Ferguson commented: “Not good – we need to keep cash going otherwise we will lose it.”

Caroline Cosbie added: “Won’t be going, you should have a choice of how you pay.

“Poor customer service.”

Red Deer at the Highland Safari and Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy.
Red Deer at the centre near Aberfeldy.

Meanwhile, others shared concern the decision may lead to elderly people being excluded.

Geoff Bower said: “Why, as one comment says, money is money.

“A lot of people don’t have a credit/debit card which could cause some customers to miss out on something they have always wanted to do.

“That is disgusting.”

Fiona Roberts added: “That’s not good, especially for older people who don’t use cards and prefer using cash.”

‘Banks to blame for cashless businesses’

A possible explanation for the decision is the lack of banking facilities in rural Perthshire.

Aberfeldy has been left without a bank since TSB closed in January.

And other banks in the area have also shut this year.

John Duff at Wade’s Bridge, Aberfeldy. Image: John Duff.

Local councillor John Duff said: “I am sure this is a business decision brought about by the distinct lack of banking facilities in the area, but it certainly doesn’t appear to have endeared them to their customers.

“That would be a great pity because this is an excellent local business, which is adjusting under new ownership, and we should be doing everything we can to support it.

“The debate over cash versus cashless transactions is being driven, I think, by the banks who don’t really want to be handling money if they can avoid it and, of course, there are fees for cashless transactions which ultimately the customer will bear.”

‘Elderly people love using contactless

This view was backed by others online.

Jan and Mike Haggerton said: “As a business owner who went cashless in 2019 (when we lost banking facilities in town and my nearest option for daily banking became a 2-hour round trip to Perth) I can tell you that the vast majority of my customers, young and old, prefer NOT using cash.

“Elderly people love contactless.”

A Landrover is used as part of the safari tours. Image: DC Thomson.

Ben Adams added: “Disappointed but not surprised to hear this.

“I suspect the lack of nearby banking facilities really doesn’t help.”

The Highland Safari and Deer Centre has been approached for comment.

Conversation