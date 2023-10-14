Perth floodgates finally open with exception of South Inch and promontory

Floodgates across Perth are now open with the exception of the South Inch and promontory.

Gates across the city were closed last weekend amid an amber weather warning.

The North Inch gate remained open – sparking fury from residents’ living nearby.

Perth and Kinross Council claimed this was due to a “rapid and unprecedented rise” in the water level of the Tay.

It has since been under fire for its handling of the flooding – with an investigation of the local authority set to take place.

The South Inch gate remains shut as a precaution due to surface water flooding.

The promontory viewing area on Tay Street will reopen on Monday.