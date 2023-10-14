A933 near Arbroath closed after three-vehicle collision

The A933 near Arbroath is closed after a three-vehicle collision.

The incident took place in Colliston at around 1.40pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) are currently in attendance.

It is not yet known if there have been any injuries.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A933 at Colliston village, north of Arbroath, is currently closed due to a three-vehicle crash that happened around 1.40pm, Saturday, 14 October.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road users are asked to avoid the area.”

A SFRS spokesperson added: “We got the call at 1.45pm.

“Three appliances and a special appliance unit are in attendance.”