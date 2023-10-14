Perth holiday let rated ‘superb’ on Booking.com faces battle amid neighbour complaints

A property in Perth rated ‘superb’ on Booking.com faces a battle to stay in business amid criticism from neighbours.

Sofya Devyatova, a director of London-registered Arifa Properties, has applied for retrospective planning permission for a holiday let in Muirton Place.

Her previous proposal was withdrawn in June after five objections, including from North Inch Muirton Community Council.

Ms Devyatova has since included her house rules in a bid to sway Perth and Kinross Council planners this time around.

Perth holiday let’s top reviews on Booking.com

The two-bedroom flat was purchased in August last year for £177,000.

Since becoming available for guests in November it has received 53 mainly positive reviews on Booking.com, with an average rating of 9.4 out of 10.

Larraine, from Australia, gave it a 10. She wrote: “Felt like being home, absolutely everything you needed was provided.

“Great follow up from owner checked to see that we had no problems getting in, allowed us earlier entry. Loved this property.”

Monika, who stayed in June, wrote: “Flat was lovely, modern, beautifully decorated and spacious.

“Kitchen had everything to make you feel welcome.

“Bedrooms were big and lovely. Living room had even toys and games to use.”

Community council unhappy at loss of affordable housing

But neighbours have been less complimentary.

In the application that was withdrawn in June, North Inch and Muirton Community Council raised concerns about noise, neighbour privacy and a loss of affordable housing.

They wrote: “Allowing this short-term let is removing the opportunity for families to settle in the area, particularly because there is still affordable housing.”

Ross and Claire Millar wrote: “The proposed short-term lettings would disrupt the peaceful and residential character of the area.”

Emma And Professor Richard Oram also objected. They wrote: “The constant movement of a short-term let is not conducive to a stress-free life in our own home.

“Since the letting began, we have also had guests slamming car doors, the front door and dragging suitcases outside our house at all hours.”

Guests told to be mindful of neighbours

Ms Devyatova’s house rules outline that no unregistered guests are allowed, a zero-tolerance approach to drugs is in place, and tells visitors to be mindful of the neighbours.

The document stated: “Muirton flat is located in a quiet, residential area.

“Our neighbours downstairs are into their 80s; therefore, we kindly ask you to be mindful and keep the noise down when in the flat and when in the garden.

“Please also do not rev your engine during the night or play any loud radio music as this is a residential street with many families around.

“We are kindly asking you to behave how you would behave in your own house, in your neighbourhood.”

Ms Devyatova will hope to avoid the same fate as Abernethy resident Katie Hall, whose short-term holiday let in Craigie was ordered to close by the council – despite being rated ‘superb’ on Booking.com.