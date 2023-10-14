Woman, 33, missing from Arbroath

A woman, 33, has been reported missing from Arbroath.

Kirsty Edge, 33, was last seen in the Froickheim area at around 8.30pm on Friday.

She is believed to have been using her car – a white Ford Edge SUV with the registration SX18 CYF.

Kirsty is described as being around 5ft 6, of slim build, with dyed red auburn hair and blue eyes.

Details of her clothing are unknown but she is thought to be wearing a pair of blue/lemon-coloured Airmax trainers.

Sergeant Peter Mustard said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kirsty’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“If you have any information on her whereabouts or think you may have seen her vehicle, please contact police as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident 1433 of 14 October 2023.”