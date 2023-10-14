Woman, 33, missing from Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Woman, 33, missing from Arbroath

Kirsty Edge, 33, was last seen in the Froickheim area on Friday.

By Chloe Burrell
Kirsty Edge is missing from Arbroath.
Kirsty Edge is missing from Arbroath. Image: Police Scotland

A woman, 33, has been reported missing from Arbroath.

Kirsty Edge, 33, was last seen in the Froickheim area at around 8.30pm on Friday.

She is believed to have been using her car – a white Ford Edge SUV with the registration SX18 CYF.

Kirsty Edge's car.
Kirsty is believed to have been using her car. Image: Police Scotland

Kirsty is described as being around 5ft 6, of slim build, with dyed red auburn hair and blue eyes.

Details of her clothing are unknown but she is thought to be wearing a pair of blue/lemon-coloured Airmax trainers.

Sergeant Peter Mustard said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kirsty’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“If you have any information on her whereabouts or think you may have seen her vehicle, please contact police as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident 1433 of 14 October 2023.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

A933 at Colliston.
Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A933 near Arbroath
Brechin Castle Centre will become a winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Winter magic returning in Brechin Castle Centre's biggest ever festive spectacular
Drivers will be diverted through Forfar from the Kirrie junction. Image: Google
Part of Forfar bypass to shut overnight for six weeks in £850,000 barrier project
Kirrie's famous Peter Pan statue over the shoulder of Ronnie Proctor in Kirrie Square. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ask a Local: Your insider's guide to five great things about Kirriemuir
Families will flock to events in Courier country. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
11 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year
Angus Council is surveying social homes for the presence of Raac. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Risky concrete found in nearly 60% of social homes surveyed by Angus Council
2
Angus crash
Man taken to hospital after two car crash in Angus
Alex Smith at the outer harbour pontoon with the Atlantic 85 and his boat a few berths away. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Axed Arbroath RNLI stalwart slams 'kick in the teeth' after controversial Atlantic 85 berthed…
Tiger Woods plays to the 18th at Carnoustie in the 2018 Open Championship. Image: SNS
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa bought by international investor consortium
The Portcullis in Arbroath shut suddenly in late February. Image: Admiral Taverns
Arbroath search for new mine host at Portcullis continues eight months on from sudden…