Kai Fotheringham ready to “push on” with Dundee United after goal-filled half-season

Kai Fotheringham isn’t one for setting targets.

But the Dundee United star does have the desire to “push on” after a milestone-filled first half of the season.

Fotheringham is United’s top scorer with 10 goals, with seven of those coming in his last six games.

Having established himself as a key member of the Tangerines’ attack, he was also handed his first Scotland under-21 call-up.

Those experiences have given him the belief that he has even more to give.

He told DUTV: “I know how hard I work at the training ground and how much the boys help me.

“I’m 20-years-old now. I need to push on.

“I’ve always had that desire in me – and the belief in myself – that I can do that.”

Fotheringham’s winning goal for United against Ayr was his 10th of the campaign.

With his confidence growing every week, the attacker, who was praised this week by former United star Lee Wilkie, looks capable of adding plenty more.

‘Keep helping the team’

But he won’t be chasing any public goals target, choosing instead to stick with the “each games as it comes” mantra that has served him well up to now.

“It’s 10 for the season now, happy days,” he said.

“I need to just keep working on that, keep adding to the numbers and keep helping the team out.

“That’s what I want to do.

“I don’t really set any targets. I just take every game as it comes and if I score, I score.

“If the other boys score, I’m happy for them. It’s all about the three points at the end of the day.”