Kai Fotheringham ready to “push on” with Dundee United after goal-filled half-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kai Fotheringham ready to “push on” with Dundee United after goal-filled half-season

The United star has 10 goals to his name.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham's now-familiar celebration
Kai Fotheringham is on 10 goals for the season with Dundee United. Image: SNS

Kai Fotheringham isn’t one for setting targets.

But the Dundee United star does have the desire to “push on” after a milestone-filled first half of the season.

Fotheringham is United’s top scorer with 10 goals, with seven of those coming in his last six games.

Having established himself as a key member of the Tangerines’ attack, he was also handed his first Scotland under-21 call-up.

Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U21 duty ahead of the Dundee United kid's recent debut.
Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U21 duty. Image: SNS

Those experiences have given him the belief that he has even more to give.

He told DUTV: “I know how hard I work at the training ground and how much the boys help me.

“I’m 20-years-old now. I need to push on.

“I’ve always had that desire in me – and the belief in myself – that I can do that.”

Fotheringham’s winning goal for United against Ayr was his 10th of the campaign.

With his confidence growing every week, the attacker, who was praised this week by former United star Lee Wilkie, looks capable of adding plenty more.

‘Keep helping the team’

But he won’t be chasing any public goals target, choosing instead to stick with the “each games as it comes” mantra that has served him well up to now.

“It’s 10 for the season now, happy days,” he said.

“I need to just keep working on that, keep adding to the numbers and keep helping the team out.

“That’s what I want to do.

“I don’t really set any targets. I just take every game as it comes and if I score, I score.

“If the other boys score, I’m happy for them. It’s all about the three points at the end of the day.”

More from Dundee United

Craig Sibbald looks set extend his contract at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Craig Sibbald set for Dundee United contract extension in major boost for title-chasing Tangerines
Declan Gallagher applauds the Dundee United fans
Declan Gallagher dismisses Raith Rovers 'shock' notion as Dundee United defender pinpoints mark of…
2
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham's now-familiar celebration
LEE WILKIE: Kai Fotheringham's exceptional Dundee United form is no surprise - I could…
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie wheels away in celebration in Inverness
Jim Goodwin lays down Chris Mochrie challenge as Dundee United boss declares: 'He's one…
Glenn Middleton is relishing the visit of Raith Rovers
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United v Raith Rovers blockbuster is worthy of Premiership
The crowd standing on top of an advertising board to watch Dundee versus Rangers in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee stadiums to star as author looks at good, bad and ugly of Scottish…
The 22 is among several Xplore Dundee routes that goes near Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee in talks with football clubs over travel deals for fans
Callum Smith was the latest Raith player to make a winning contribution from the bench. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: A back one, supersubs and 'another attacker needed'
Kai Fotheringham scrambles the ball over the line for Dundee United against Ayr United
5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines ace brings up Perfect 10 and persistence pays…
Jim Goodwin celebrates a hard-fought Dundee United win
Jim Goodwin sends title race message to Dundee United stars as Tannadice boss lifts…

Conversation