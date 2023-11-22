Mary Berry visits Enchanted Forest for new BBC Christmas cookery show

The Enchanted Forest is to feature on a BBC Christmas cookery show starring Mary Berry.

The popular TV chef visited the annual Pitlochry lights show when it was running in October.

The former star of Great British Bake Off was filmed for an episode of the festive series Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas.

While at the event, Ms Berry took a short walk around the forest at Faskally Woods, experienced the lights and enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate and marshmallows by the fire to warm up afterwards.

In the show, Ms Berry travels to the Highlands on a winter break and cooks up some dishes that can be enjoyed over the festive season.

It is considered particularly poignant as Ms Berry’s mother hails from the Scottish Highlands.

Nela Popovic, executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “Our team were delighted to welcome Mary Berry along to the event this year.

“There was a real buzz on site when the audience realised who it was that was walking along the path on the night.

“We’d all been sworn to secrecy by the film crew as the show hadn’t been announced yet by the BBC.

“Mary was an absolute delight to host, spoke to a number of the team about the charities in the community that the event supports, and commented that she thoroughly enjoyed her time at the show.”

BBC star at her ‘special place’

The series also features Ms Berry enjoying some days out with friends.

She goes reindeer herding, listens to Christmas carollers and attends a traditional ceilidh.

The BBC star said: “My mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me.

“The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist.

“Joined by special guests and surrounded by beautiful scenery, these are recipes which can be used all over the festive season.”

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas will air in December and will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will be broadcast on PBS in the US on December 18.

Tickets for the 2024 Enchanted Forest event are on sale at 2023 prices for a limited time until the end of December.