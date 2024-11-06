Over 80% of Courier readers back fireworks ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Over 80% of Courier readers back fireworks ban

Readers have been having their say on whether fireworks should be banned outside of official displays.

By Laura Devlin
Crowds enjoying the fireworks in Edzell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Crowds enjoying the fireworks in Edzell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Over 80% of Courier readers say they back a ban on fireworks outside of official displays.

Repeated trouble around Halloween and bonfire night led the Scottish Government to pass legislation allowing councils to impose so-called firework control zones.

These would make it illegal for any member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

Despite the new powers, no such restrictions have been implemented by local authorities in Tayside and Fife.

However, an online poll conducted by The Courier found 83% of readers backed a ban on fireworks outside of official displays.

Just 17% said they did not wish to see a ban.

‘Too many trouble makers’

Commenting on The Courier’s website, user ‘Mums the word’ said fireworks should not be readily available to the public.

They wrote: “There is absolutely no reason for fireworks to be sold to members of the public.

“I have never agreed with this and a complete ban is the only safe way. Although the ‘trouble makers’ will always find a way to buy them on black market but if nowhere sells them then it should make it difficult.

“There’s too many trouble makers out to cause as much damage and trouble as possible to outweigh the good in society now. It’s sad really.”

There are official displays around Tayside and Fife but none in Dundee . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

‘Claypotts boy’ agreed, adding: “Fireworks should be council ran only, BAN the lot and save the NHS on accidents the police and fire service on dealing with the madness.”

And ‘Duncan Sillars’ said: “If fireworks were restricted to the night in question then it’s debatable – but they go off days either side by dafties up to no good.

“As it can’t be controlled so that is safe – I’m for a complete ban.”

Calls for more restrictions but no ban

However, ‘Whatasurprise’ disagreed with the idea of a total ban but instead called for tighter restrictions on who can buy them.

“No, there should not be a ban outside of official displays, but there ought to be a better process for procuring and setting them off.,” they said.

“For example, you should have to register for a small fee, which will include a location and date & be given a start/end time for fireworks.

“This will give you a permit which you must present to buy fireworks.

“Unregistered setting off should come with very steep repercussions.

“The aim would be to enable those that want to enjoy to be able to do so, whilst limiting the extent of impact on others.”

