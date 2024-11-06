Over 80% of Courier readers back fireworks ban

Over 80% of Courier readers say they back a ban on fireworks outside of official displays.

Repeated trouble around Halloween and bonfire night led the Scottish Government to pass legislation allowing councils to impose so-called firework control zones.

These would make it illegal for any member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

Despite the new powers, no such restrictions have been implemented by local authorities in Tayside and Fife.

However, an online poll conducted by The Courier found 83% of readers backed a ban on fireworks outside of official displays.

Just 17% said they did not wish to see a ban.

‘Too many trouble makers’

Commenting on The Courier’s website, user ‘Mums the word’ said fireworks should not be readily available to the public.

They wrote: “There is absolutely no reason for fireworks to be sold to members of the public.

“I have never agreed with this and a complete ban is the only safe way. Although the ‘trouble makers’ will always find a way to buy them on black market but if nowhere sells them then it should make it difficult.

“There’s too many trouble makers out to cause as much damage and trouble as possible to outweigh the good in society now. It’s sad really.”

‘Claypotts boy’ agreed, adding: “Fireworks should be council ran only, BAN the lot and save the NHS on accidents the police and fire service on dealing with the madness.”

And ‘Duncan Sillars’ said: “If fireworks were restricted to the night in question then it’s debatable – but they go off days either side by dafties up to no good.

“As it can’t be controlled so that is safe – I’m for a complete ban.”

Calls for more restrictions but no ban

However, ‘Whatasurprise’ disagreed with the idea of a total ban but instead called for tighter restrictions on who can buy them.

“No, there should not be a ban outside of official displays, but there ought to be a better process for procuring and setting them off.,” they said.

“For example, you should have to register for a small fee, which will include a location and date & be given a start/end time for fireworks.

“This will give you a permit which you must present to buy fireworks.

“Unregistered setting off should come with very steep repercussions.

“The aim would be to enable those that want to enjoy to be able to do so, whilst limiting the extent of impact on others.”