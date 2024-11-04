Debate: Should fireworks be banned outside of official displays?

It’s been over a year since the Scottish Government introduced legislation that allows councils to introduce so-called firework control zones.

If implemented, these would make it illegal for any member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

Those caught breaking the ban could face a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison.

Despite concerns over possible anti-social behaviour around Halloween and bonfire night, no such restrictions have been brought in across Tayside and Fife.

But should councils look to introduce a ban on fireworks outside officially sanctioned displays?

Or would this be unfair to residents in areas like Dundee where no displays are available?

