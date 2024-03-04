Arbroath Starbucks gets go-ahead on gateway site of former hotel

Fresh hope has emerged for a new name to rise on the site of Arbroath’s Seaforth Hotel after Starbucks won its bid for a drive-thru there.

The casting vote of Angus Council’s planning appeal committee chair secured permission for the coffee chain.

Councillor Gavin Nicol said it was time to take a fresh look at the “eyesore” land which has lain empty for almost 20 years.

The Seaforth was destroyed by fire in 2006.

But despite various proposals for the Dundee Road site coming forward since, the land lies empty.

Starbucks want to use only part of the site for their outlet.

They say there would room left over for a second drive-thru and lodge-style hotel development.

But the bid was rejected by Angus planners last November.

Officials took a decision under delegated powers to block the scheme because it breached local plan policy.

They say the site is allocated for hotel, leisure or tourism use.

Review committee hearing

Angus development management review committee considered the appeal on Monday.

The application was lodged by Mungo Park Ltd and CW Properties.

And committee vice-convener Gavin Nicol, who chaired the meeting, led support for the Starbucks plan.

He said: “While I fully understand the officers’ reasons for refusal this is a gateway to Arbroath and has been an eyesore for nearly 20 years.

“It’s an embarrassment to the town.

“We now have the opportunity to remedy years of neglect.”

Mr Nicol noted the site’s local plan status.

“What could be more leisurely than enjoying a coffee looking out to the sea on one side and the Low Common, with the war memorial, on the other?” he added.

He said the so-called ‘rubble site’ had caused years of frustration for residents and councillors.

“The opportunity to have a major name business and further future openings for the site cannot be missed,” he added.

And he cited approval for an Asda supermarket and Home Bargains-led retail park as precedent for giving the drive-thru the green light.

“On two other occasions just half a mile away councillors have justified a departure from the local plan,” he added.

“We have a perfect chance to make it three out of three and make Arbroath and Angus a place to go for businesses.

“It would bring employment to the town, boost the local economy and encourage visitors to the area.

“And it will encourage other big name retailers to invest in Arbroath and Angus as a place open for business.”

Split vote over town centre concerns

But the bid divided the appeal committee.

Councillor Heather Doran said: “This is a really difficult one.

“It’s a site designated for a particular purpose and focus and that hasn’t been realised over the past 15 years or so.

“I can see it would be extremely popular and why it’s been chosen as the site for this.

“My worry is approving that here would allow for an extra small retail park development on the site.

“There’s potential space for another drive-thru and we’re taking that away from the local development plan.”

And Councillor Chris Beattie added: “I can absolutely see why it would be really popular.

“The location would be well used. But I don’t think it supports the town centre, if anything it takes away from the town centre.”

The committee was split 2-2 and the casting vote of Brechin and Edzell councillor Mr Nicol decided the outcome.