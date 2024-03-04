Arbroath Starbucks gets go-ahead on gateway site of former hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath Starbucks gets go-ahead on gateway site of former hotel

The casting vote of Angus Council's planning appeal committee chairman decided the Starbucks bid for the Seaforth Hotel land.

By Graham Brown
The Seaforth Hotel site lies near Arbroath FC's Gayfield park. Image: Google
The Seaforth Hotel site lies near Arbroath FC's Gayfield park. Image: Google

Fresh hope has emerged for a new name to rise on the site of Arbroath’s Seaforth Hotel after Starbucks won its bid for a drive-thru there.

The casting vote of Angus Council’s planning appeal committee chair secured permission for the coffee chain.

Councillor Gavin Nicol said it was time to take a fresh look at the “eyesore” land which has lain empty for almost 20 years.

The Seaforth was destroyed by fire in 2006.

Seaforth Hotel Arbroath destroyed by fire.
Arbroath’s art deco Seaforth Hotel was demolished after being gutted by a blaze in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

But despite various proposals for the Dundee Road site coming forward since, the land lies empty.

Starbucks want to use only part of the site for their outlet.

They say there would room left over for a second drive-thru and lodge-style hotel development.

But the bid was rejected by Angus planners last November.

Officials took a decision under delegated powers to block the scheme because it breached local plan policy.

They say the site is allocated for hotel, leisure or tourism use.

Review committee hearing

Angus development management review committee considered the appeal on Monday.

The application was lodged by Mungo Park Ltd and CW Properties.

And committee vice-convener Gavin Nicol, who chaired the meeting, led support for the Starbucks plan.

He said: “While I fully understand the officers’ reasons for refusal this is a gateway to Arbroath and has been an eyesore for nearly 20 years.

“It’s an embarrassment to the town.

“We now have the opportunity to remedy years of neglect.”

Arbroath Seaforth Hotel site
The vacant Seaforth Hotel site sits between Gayfield Park (right) and the West Links play area.

Mr Nicol noted the site’s local plan status.

“What could be more leisurely than enjoying a coffee looking out to the sea on one side and the Low Common, with the war memorial, on the other?” he added.

He said the so-called ‘rubble site’ had caused years of frustration for residents and councillors.

“The opportunity to have a major name business and further future openings for the site cannot be missed,” he added.

And he cited approval for an Asda supermarket and Home Bargains-led retail park as precedent for giving the drive-thru the green light.

“On two other occasions just half a mile away councillors have justified a departure from the local plan,” he added.

Arbroath Starbucks drive-thru plan
The planned layout of the Starbucks drive-thru. Image: Supplied

“We have a perfect chance to make it three out of three and make Arbroath and Angus a place to go for businesses.

“It would bring employment to the town, boost the local economy and encourage visitors to the area.

“And it will encourage other big name retailers to invest in Arbroath and Angus as a place open for business.”

Split vote over town centre concerns

But the bid divided the appeal committee.

Councillor Heather Doran said: “This is a really difficult one.

“It’s a site designated for a particular purpose and focus and that hasn’t been realised over the past 15 years or so.

“I can see it would be extremely popular and why it’s been chosen as the site for this.

“My worry is approving that here would allow for an extra small retail park development on the site.

Arbroath Seaforth Hotel fire.
The Seaforth Hotel ablaze in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

“There’s potential space for another drive-thru and we’re taking that away from the local development plan.”

And Councillor Chris Beattie added: “I can absolutely see why it would be really popular.

“The location would be well used. But I don’t think it supports the town centre, if anything it takes away from the town centre.”

The committee was split 2-2 and the casting vote of Brechin and Edzell councillor Mr Nicol decided the outcome.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Air ambulance called to Kirriemuir
Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Kirriemuir incident
Domestic abuser Dean Crighton at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Repeat domestic abuser from Forfar assaulted partner despite bail order after earlier attack
Bridgend Bar Brechin for sale
Brechin pub that flooded during Storm Babet put up for sale
2
Guy Mathieson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Customers left alarmed by electrician's bizarre dash around Forfar Tesco
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0047172 Vince Taylor Angus Pylon Action Group campaigner
Angus campaigners launch £10k fighting fund against SSEN 'super-pylons'
Storm Babet Angus
£6.9 million Bellwin scheme claim lodged for Angus Storm Babet emergency response
The cleared Presentation Products site at Elliot continues to lie empty.
Start date set for £16m Arbroath Home Bargains retail park - with special protection…
Montrose and District SNP councillor Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford
Angus SNP figure shocks colleagues with 'bribe' tag for council tax handout
Halim Cholmeley at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Death crash motorist from Tayside sentenced for stalking campaign
Castle Place in Montrose.
Two men charged over 'serious assault' in Montrose

Conversation