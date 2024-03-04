Perth restaurant owner delight at Asda deal for Indian ready meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Perth restaurant owner delight at Asda deal for Indian ready meals

Praveen Kumar's range of high-end ready meals will be stocked in Asda supermarkets.

By Paul Malik
Praveen, left and his wife Swarna, right, pictured with Ashley Connolly of Asda. Image: Morrow Communications
Praveen, left and his wife Swarna, right, pictured with Ashley Connolly of Asda. Image: Morrow Communications

Praveen Kumar, owner of Tabla restaurant in Perth, is to launch his range of premium Indian ready meals in Asda supermarkets across Scotland.

A total of 11 different dishes will be sold in 56 different stores and Mr Kumar said they expect to shift more than 10,000 portions of curry per month under the new deal.

Praveen — who will be serving canapes to guests at this year’s Courier Food and Drinks Awards — said he and his partner were delighted to be selling with Asda.

And his business is growing, already taking on more staff to cope with demand.

Perth’s Indian favourites

The meals are currently available at a number of local farm shops.

And the move into supermarket Asda will allow more customers to experience the “premium brand” instant meals.

“It is good news all round,” Praveen said.

“The first order is for 11 pallets of curries. We are looking to sell 10-11 pallets of curries per month.

“So that works out at around 11,000 portions of meals, being sent to Asda right now.

“Our butter chicken, chicken korma and lamb bhuna are expected to fly off the shelves.

“This is great news for our suppliers too, they are scaling up with us, as we scale up.

“And we have taken more staff on already.

“This will compliment our offerings with existing retailers.

“Our curries are premium brand. The reason we have chosen to go into supermarkets, alongside farm shops, is to reach out to as many customers as possible.

“This will allow customers to experience good, proper Indian food, at home. That is our mission.

“Having retailers like Asda on board will only help us do this.”

56 Asda stores expecting to sell premium Indian ready meals

Praveen uses fresh local ingredients and spices from his family farm in India to give a premium authentic taste.

The meals are then blast-frozen to lock in flavour without additives, colourings or preservatives.

Ashley Connolly, Asda’s buying manager for Scotland, said: “We are very proud to be the first major supermarket to list the delicious Praveen Kumar Indian frozen ready meal range in over 56 of our Asda Scottish stores.

Praveen Kumar’s ready-meals will be sold in Asda from later this month. Image: Morrow Communications

“This family-owned company based in Perth bring convenience with their authentic Indian dishes and we are delighted to add them to the long list of local suppliers we support in Scotland.

“I’m excited we can introduce our customers to this new range of ready meals, bringing the taste of southern India to shoppers in Scotland.”

A range of meals including butter chicken and vegan spinach tadka dal will be on offer in stores from March 18.

