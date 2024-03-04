Perth restaurant owner delight at Asda deal for Indian ready meals

Praveen Kumar, owner of Tabla restaurant in Perth, is to launch his range of premium Indian ready meals in Asda supermarkets across Scotland.

A total of 11 different dishes will be sold in 56 different stores and Mr Kumar said they expect to shift more than 10,000 portions of curry per month under the new deal.

Praveen — who will be serving canapes to guests at this year’s Courier Food and Drinks Awards — said he and his partner were delighted to be selling with Asda.

And his business is growing, already taking on more staff to cope with demand.

Perth’s Indian favourites

The meals are currently available at a number of local farm shops.

And the move into supermarket Asda will allow more customers to experience the “premium brand” instant meals.

“It is good news all round,” Praveen said.

“The first order is for 11 pallets of curries. We are looking to sell 10-11 pallets of curries per month.

“So that works out at around 11,000 portions of meals, being sent to Asda right now.

“Our butter chicken, chicken korma and lamb bhuna are expected to fly off the shelves.

“This is great news for our suppliers too, they are scaling up with us, as we scale up.

“And we have taken more staff on already.

“This will compliment our offerings with existing retailers.

“Our curries are premium brand. The reason we have chosen to go into supermarkets, alongside farm shops, is to reach out to as many customers as possible.

“This will allow customers to experience good, proper Indian food, at home. That is our mission.

“Having retailers like Asda on board will only help us do this.”

56 Asda stores expecting to sell premium Indian ready meals

Praveen uses fresh local ingredients and spices from his family farm in India to give a premium authentic taste.

The meals are then blast-frozen to lock in flavour without additives, colourings or preservatives.

Ashley Connolly, Asda’s buying manager for Scotland, said: “We are very proud to be the first major supermarket to list the delicious Praveen Kumar Indian frozen ready meal range in over 56 of our Asda Scottish stores.

“This family-owned company based in Perth bring convenience with their authentic Indian dishes and we are delighted to add them to the long list of local suppliers we support in Scotland.

“I’m excited we can introduce our customers to this new range of ready meals, bringing the taste of southern India to shoppers in Scotland.”

A range of meals including butter chicken and vegan spinach tadka dal will be on offer in stores from March 18.