Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must show they can handle title race pressure

The Tangerines have the chance to go clear at the top of the table on Tuesday.

Louis Moult levels things up for Dundee United at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United have made habit of shooting themselves in the foot of late.

That’s not a good sign.

However, the fact they’ve been able to fight back in games is.

They must finally take advantage of Raith Rovers slipping up, though.

It feels like we’ve been at this for the entire season – neither side able to make the most of their opponent’s setbacks.

This past weekend was no different.

Brian Graham
Former Dundee United striker Brian Graham opened the scoring for Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Rovers chucked away a two-goal lead at Arbroath but United weren’t able to twist the knife by picking up a big win at Partick Thistle.

The chances have been there time and again to open up a lead at the top and to take full control of the Championship title race.

Losing the first goal

For me, they have to stop giving themselves so much work to do.

Again at Firhill on Saturday, they conceded the first goal and had to fight back.

It is credit to them that they have the mentality to be able to do that.

There were questions levelled at their character after the defeat at Stark’s Park.

Moult makes it 1-1 to put Dundee United one point clear in the Championship title race. Image: SNS

They answered those well by coming from behind to win at home to Queen’s Park.

And once again they had to come from behind at Partick Thistle.

The squad has shown a willingness to fight back and not go under.

That’s a good sign in a title race.

They could do with not giving themselves that mountain to climb in the first place, though.

Next 4

The next four games are huge in this title race before the top two face off again.

United head to Morton tomorrow before three games they should be going and winning against Arbroath, Dunfermline and Inverness.

‘Should’ is a big word there.

Ross Docherty was a surprise inclusion in the Dundee United line-up. Image: SNS.

We are getting into the time of the season where real pressure comes in.

Every result matters.

Friday night showed what that can do to Raith Rovers.

United have the chance to demonstrate they can handle the pressure.

They have the quality to do that.

Strength

I think seeing Tony Watt come off the bench against Thistle and making a difference showed the strength United have in the squad.

Whatever is happening in a game, Jim Goodwin has options at his disposal that can come on and change a game.

That can be massive.

Tony Watt
Tony Watt started on the bench for Dundee United at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Hopefully they don’t need a sub to come on and change things at Cappielow tonight.

It’s going to be a tough night for the Tangerines.

Morton gave them a real battle last time at Tannadice.

They were really physical and pushed things to the limit – I think another referee wouldn’t have allowed so much.

I expect similar tomorrow, a real physical test where Ton try to rough up United.

But if Goodwin’s side can handle that and come away with victory, it’ll be a big moment in the title race.

With Raith not playing it is a chance to go four points clear.

It’s about time Dundee United took one of these chances.

