Jeremy Vine backs Tiger Woods’ St Andrews sports bar plan despite local opposition

The TV presenter's message to the golfer and actor Justin Timberlake was 'go for it guys'.

By Ellidh Aitken
Jeremy Vine.
Jeremy Vine has backed plans to convert St Andrews' New Picture House into a sports bar. Image: PA.

Television and radio personality Jeremy Vine has backed plans from Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to convert St Andrews’ New Picture House into a sports bar.

The Jeremy Vine Show host was responding to a backlash over proposals which could see the cinema become a “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub” with large-screen TVs, golf simulators, duckpin bowling and darts.

Viewers of the Channel 5 programme were told of The Courier’s story of how St Andrews Community Council member Neil Dobson called the plans “disrespectful” and “a bit cheeky”.

A petition in protest at the plans has also received more than 5,000 signatures.

Journalist Carla Jenkins said: “It has kind of tapped into this age-old story where there is lots of fights about St Andrews.

“On one hand St Andrews is a fishing village with a Starbucks and on the other hand it’s this hugely historic place not only for the university but for golf too, which obviously attracts lots of tourists, which thereby attracts lots of money.”

Plans to convert the St Andrews cinema into a sports bar have been submitted by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake. Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker

Jeremy Vine says ‘go for it guys’ on cinema plans

The B-listed New Picture House dates back to 1930 and has three cinema screens, only one of which would remain if the proposals go ahead.

Ms Jenkins, who attended the University of St Andrews, said: “It’s the only place you can see new releases.

“That is something that I think any wee town which has loads of students, loads of young people in schools, really needs.

“It’s a way of connecting to the outside world and it can feel quite isolated up there.”

But Vine responded: “I don’t know if students are going to watch movies,” before adding that they do “on their phones”.

He later concluded: “It’s Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, I am tempted to say go for it guys.”

The New Picture House cinema is category B-listed and dates back to 1930. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

UKIP deputy leader is ‘passionate about Scotland’

Rebecca Jane, who was added to Vine’s panel earlier this year, is the deputy leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP).

She argued on the show that the “cinema needs to be preserved” and said her children still enjoy going to them to watch films.

She added: “I am absolutely passionate about Scotland, it is one of my favourite places in the world and I think we have to be very careful to preserve their history, their buildings and to not let it become too commercialised.

“The attention is great, the investment is great, but I think it needs to be done in a different way.”

