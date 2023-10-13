Councillor fears ‘pattern of behaviour’ after Perthshire bus shelters vandalised

A Perthshire councillor fears a pattern of behaviour may emerge after two bus stops were vandalised.

It comes after shelters in Errol and Inchture were targeted in the past week.

Glass was left shattered over a pavement in Inchture’s Moncur Road on Friday, October 6.

Meanwhile, in Errol, a bus shelter on the High Street has been left in a similar state following a similar act of vandalism on Thursday night.

Perth Council is responsible for the maintenance of both bus shelters.

‘Frustration’ as Perthshire bus stops smashed

Councillor Angus Forbes, from the Carse of Gowrie ward, told The Courier: “It’s more common in other areas of Perth and Kinross, but it’s an unusual thing to happen in this area.

“It’s a worry both incidents happened in such a short space of time and I hope it doesn’t become a pattern of behaviour.

“My fear is a pattern will emerge as the stops become more complex with things like live update screens, and become more expensive.

“It will just end up costing the council more money.

“With the Inchture incident, the council is investigating CCTV from the area and will pass it on to police.

“When these things happen, it’s reasonable to assume it’s kids, but this time it appears to have been an adult – maybe a drunk one.

“In the region, some stops are maintained by Clearchannel.

“However, these ones are run by the council so the council will have to pay.

“It’s frustrating that the council will have to pay for it when it doesn’t have a lot of money to spare.

“I hope the people responsible are found, prosecuted and dealt with.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are disappointed to note the vandalism at the bus stops in Errol and Inchture and will be arranging for the necessary repairs as soon as possible.

“Damage to bus stops and shelters can be reported directly to the council via our MyPKC online portal, by emailing publictransport@pkc.gov.uk or calling our customer service centre on 01738 475000.

“We would also ask that anyone who witnessed or has information regarding these incidents contacts Police Scotland on 101.”

Elsewhere in Peth and Kinross, a tree planted in memory of a six-year-old girl who died of cancer was vandalised in September.