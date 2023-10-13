Councillor fears ‘pattern of behaviour’ after Perthshire bus shelters vandalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Councillor fears ‘pattern of behaviour’ after Perthshire bus shelters vandalised

'It's an unusual thing to happen in this area.'

By Kieran Webster
The bus Stop outside Dalgleish House, High Street, Errol was vandalised. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire councillor fears a pattern of behaviour may emerge after two bus stops were vandalised.

It comes after shelters in Errol and Inchture were targeted in the past week.

Glass was left shattered over a pavement in Inchture’s Moncur Road on Friday, October 6.

Meanwhile, in Errol, a bus shelter on the High Street has been left in a similar state following a similar act of vandalism on Thursday night.

Perth Council is responsible for the maintenance of both bus shelters.

‘Frustration’ as Perthshire bus stops smashed

Councillor Angus Forbes, from the Carse of Gowrie ward, told The Courier: “It’s more common in other areas of Perth and Kinross, but it’s an unusual thing to happen in this area.

“It’s a worry both incidents happened in such a short space of time and I hope it doesn’t become a pattern of behaviour.

“My fear is a pattern will emerge as the stops become more complex with things like live update screens, and become more expensive.

“It will just end up costing the council more money.

The damaged bus stop off Meadowside Drive, Inchture. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“With the Inchture incident, the council is investigating CCTV from the area and will pass it on to police.

“When these things happen, it’s reasonable to assume it’s kids, but this time it appears to have been an adult – maybe a drunk one.

“In the region, some stops are maintained by Clearchannel.

“However, these ones are run by the council so the council will have to pay.

Councillor Angus Forbes is concerned a pattern of behaviour may emerge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It’s frustrating that the council will have to pay for it when it doesn’t have a lot of money to spare.

“I hope the people responsible are found, prosecuted and dealt with.”

The council says it will repair the bus shelters as soon as possible.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are disappointed to note the vandalism at the bus stops in Errol and Inchture and will be arranging for the necessary repairs as soon as possible.

“Damage to bus stops and shelters can be reported directly to the council via our MyPKC online portal, by emailing publictransport@pkc.gov.uk or calling our customer service centre on 01738 475000.

“We would also ask that anyone who witnessed or has information regarding these incidents contacts Police Scotland on 101.”

Elsewhere in Peth and Kinross, a tree planted in memory of a six-year-old girl who died of cancer was vandalised in September.

