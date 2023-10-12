St Andrews petition demands Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake scrap ‘deeply alarming’ sports bar plans

A petition has been set up against plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to open a St Andrews sports bar.

St Andrews University student Ash Johann Curry-Machado implores the celebrity duo to scrap the proposal to convert the New Picture House into a “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub”.

She claims the idea threatens to strip away a vital part of the town’s identity and history.

And she describes it as “deeply alarming”.

The online petition, launched on Wednesday, has already been signed by thousands of people.

And it is backed by the St Andrews Film Society

Woods and Timberlake say their bar will include large-screen TVs, golf simulators, duckpin bowling and darts.

However, the plan has provoked a furious backlash in St Andrews.

Sports bar will ‘cater to wealthy tourists’

The petition says: “The proposed transformation of the New Picture House into a luxury sports bar by T-Squared Social, an American company, is deeply alarming.

“Under these plans, the cinema will be reduced to a single screen, overshadowed by golf simulators and cocktail bars that cater predominantly to wealthy tourists.

“Such a development is out of touch with the needs and desires of the local community and the student population.”

“Converting it into another sports bar is a grave mistake that will contribute to the ongoing gentrification of our beloved town.

“Our culture, our heritage, and our community spirit are at stake.

“We must act now before it’s too late.”

A number of people who signed the petition also left comments.

‘Careless, greedy entitlement’

Shruti Narayanswarmy said: “The thought of losing the town’s one and only cinema is absolutely devastating.”

And Joanna Samson added: “St Andrews is increasingly being used for the pleasures of impossibly wealthy American golfers.

“They’ve taken so much of the town, turned so much into golf and cocktails.

“Let us keep this.”

Miriam Chappell, also commented, stating: “Local people deserve to have amenities for them in town, not to have to trek elsewhere so tourists can dominate.”

And Rachel Callahan blasted the proposal as “careless, greedy entitlement on Timberlake and Woods’ parts.”

Tiger Woods St Andrews plan will secure cinema’s future

The B-listed cinema on North Street dates back to 1930.

Woods and Timberlake are shareholders in real estate company Nexus Luxury Collection.

If approved, their establishment T-Squared Social will be their second bar – their first opened in New York last month.

US golfing great Tiger said the concept would add to the community and be a welcoming place for both residents and visitors.

Pop icon and movie star Timberlake said he had been to St Andrews many times to play golf.

And he added: “I’m honoured to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here.”

Meanwhile, New Picture House managing director David Morris said the plan would secure the venue’s long-term future.