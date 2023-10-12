St Andrews petition demands Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake scrap ‘deeply alarming’ sports bar plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews petition demands Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake scrap ‘deeply alarming’ sports bar plans

The online petition claims the proposal for the town's B-listed cinema is a "grave mistake".

By Claire Warrender
A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods want to open a sports bar in St Andrews. Image: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

A petition has been set up against plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to open a St Andrews sports bar.

St Andrews University student Ash Johann Curry-Machado implores the celebrity duo to scrap the proposal to convert the New Picture House into a “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub”.

She claims the idea threatens to strip away a vital part of the town’s identity and history.

The New Picture House in St Andrews.
The New Picture House in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

And she describes it as “deeply alarming”.

The online petition, launched on Wednesday, has already been signed by thousands of people.

And it is backed by the St Andrews Film Society

Woods and Timberlake say their bar will include large-screen TVs, golf simulators, duckpin bowling and darts.

However, the plan has provoked a furious backlash in St Andrews.

Sports bar will ‘cater to wealthy tourists’

The petition says: “The proposed transformation of the New Picture House into a luxury sports bar by T-Squared Social, an American company, is deeply alarming.

“Under these plans, the cinema will be reduced to a single screen, overshadowed by golf simulators and cocktail bars that cater predominantly to wealthy tourists.

“Such a development is out of touch with the needs and desires of the local community and the student population.”

Tiger Woods wants to convert the St Andrews cinema into a bar
Tiger Woods wants to convert the St Andrews cinema into a sports bar. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Converting it into another sports bar is a grave mistake that will contribute to the ongoing gentrification of our beloved town.

“Our culture, our heritage, and our community spirit are at stake.

“We must act now before it’s too late.”

A number of people who signed the petition also left comments.

‘Careless, greedy entitlement’

Shruti Narayanswarmy said: “The thought of losing the town’s one and only cinema is absolutely devastating.”

And Joanna Samson added: “St Andrews is increasingly being used for the pleasures of impossibly wealthy American golfers.

Inside the New Picture House, St Andrews, which Tiger Woods wants to convert into a sports bar
Inside the New Picture House, St Andrews.

“They’ve taken so much of the town, turned so much into golf and cocktails.

“Let us keep this.”

Miriam Chappell, also commented, stating: “Local people deserve to have amenities for them in town, not to have to trek elsewhere so tourists can dominate.”

And Rachel Callahan blasted the proposal as “careless, greedy entitlement on Timberlake and Woods’ parts.”

Tiger Woods St Andrews plan will secure cinema’s future

The B-listed cinema on North Street dates back to 1930.

Woods and Timberlake are shareholders in real estate company Nexus Luxury Collection.

If approved, their establishment T-Squared Social will be their second bar – their first opened in New York last month.

US golfing great Tiger said the concept would add to the community and be a welcoming place for both residents and visitors.

Pop icon and movie star Timberlake said he had been to St Andrews many times to play golf.

And he added: “I’m honoured to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here.”

Meanwhile, New Picture House managing director David Morris said the plan would secure the venue’s long-term future.

