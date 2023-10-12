Dundee’s Fin Robertson and ex-Dundee United kid Kerr Smith get Scotland call

Dundee star Fin Robertson and Dundee United academy graduate Kerr Smith have been called up to the Scotland under-21 squad.

The pair have been added to Scot Gemmill’s group for their European Championship qualifying clashes with Hungary and Malta.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron withdrew from the squad on Wednesday.

Robertson, 20, has been rewarded for a string of strong Premiership performances for the Dark Blues under Tony Docherty.

The midfielder, who signed a new contract in the summer, has racked up five appearances since the end of August, with his manager taking full advantage of his versatility by utilising him in a number of positions.

United product Smith, meanwhile, has been added to the group off the back of recent EFL Trophy performances for Aston Villa’s under-21s.

Get in! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kerr Smith prods home for Aston Villa u21s tonight against Brighton in the Premier League Cuppic.twitter.com/1t4MYQoCQx — The Young Team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@The_Young_Team) September 15, 2023

The defender left United for Villa Park in January 2022, earning the Tangerines a fee worth up to £2 million.

Still aged just 18, Smith has yet to make a top team appearance for Unai Emery’s side, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League.

Both of Scotland under-21s matches will take place at Motherwell’s Fir Park, with Hungary up first on Friday, October 13, and Malta on October 17.