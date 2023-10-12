Dundee’s Fin Robertson and ex-Dundee United kid Kerr Smith get Scotland call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Fin Robertson and ex-Dundee United kid Kerr Smith get Scotland call

The pair have been added to Scot Gemmill's under-21 squad.

By Sean Hamilton
Fin Robertson (right) and Kerr Smith (left) have answered the country's call. Images: SNS
Fin Robertson (right) and Kerr Smith (left) have answered the country's call. Images: SNS

Dundee star Fin Robertson and Dundee United academy graduate Kerr Smith have been called up to the Scotland under-21 squad.

The pair have been added to Scot Gemmill’s group for their European Championship qualifying clashes with Hungary and Malta.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron withdrew from the squad on Wednesday.

Fin Robertson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Fin Robertson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Robertson, 20, has been rewarded for a string of strong Premiership performances for the Dark Blues under Tony Docherty.

The midfielder, who signed a new contract in the summer, has racked up five appearances since the end of August, with his manager taking full advantage of his versatility by utilising him in a number of positions.

United product Smith, meanwhile, has been added to the group off the back of recent EFL Trophy performances for Aston Villa’s under-21s.

The defender left United for Villa Park in January 2022, earning the Tangerines a fee worth up to £2 million.

Still aged just 18, Smith has yet to make a top team appearance for Unai Emery’s side, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League.

Both of Scotland under-21s matches will take place at Motherwell’s Fir Park, with Hungary up first on Friday, October 13, and Malta on October 17.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng hailed for 'high level of performances' since summer switch
Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron pulls out of Scotland U/21 squad with injury
Dundee stars away on international duty: (clockwise from left) Owen Beck, Amadou Bakayoko, Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.
Six Dees on duty: How to watch Dundee stars in international action this week
Dundee striker Diego Pineda. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Strong Dundee side give fresh faces a run-out in Ross McGeachie testimonial at Stirling…
Dundee FC fans at Dens Park (left) and managing director John Nelms.
GEORGE CRAN: Ongoing dispute between Dundee chief John Nelms and Dee4Life does no one…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Dundee see sixth international call-up after Ryan Howley added to Wales U/21 squad
Dundee's Greg Stewart celebrates against Dundee United.
Greg Stewart reveals he took PAY CUT to join Dundee from Cowdenbeath and admits…
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko joins up with Sierra Leone squad for double-header
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee chief John Nelms breaks silence on Dee4Life and chance of fan rep…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee frustrated but international calls can lift soggy spirits

Conversation