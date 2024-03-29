American foodie with millions of followers ‘will think about Fife meal for rest of his life’

An American foodie with millions of followers has lavished praise on two restaurants in Fife.

Hawaiian Kalani Smith, known as Kalani Ghost Hunter, has 2.9million followers on TikTok, where he shares tries food recommended by his fans.

He’s currently touring the UK, and visited Anstruther Fish Bar on Wednesday after being told it was the ‘best chippy in the world’.

He later visited St Andrews restaurant Haar, run by MasterChef finalist Dean Banks, where he had ‘some of the best food in his entire life’.

Anstruther fish and chips wow TikToker Kalani Smith

Kalani told The Courier: “My followers recommended Anstruther Fish Bar as the best in the world.”

Ordering a fish supper, with tartare sauce, curry sauce and mushy peas on the side, Kalani said: “It’s not as greasy as some of the chippies I’ve had.

“Inside the fish tastes excellent, the tartare sauce and mushy peas are great.

“I don’t know how you beat this.”

At Haar, Kalani ordered bread with miso butter, calling it ‘incredible’, with an ‘unbelievable’ seared Loch Etive trout as a starter.

For his main, he had the North Sea cod, with seaweed, coconut oil and cauliflower puree.

He was served lobster, which he labelled ‘one of the best I’ve ever had in my life’, as well as scallops.

For main, he had the venison and finished with a banana parfait.

After the meal, he said: “I need to make sure I’m not dreaming.

“Everything here was absolutely delicious. This has been an absolute culinary experience.

“This is the best food I have put in my mouth on this side of the pond yet.

“I will think about this meal for the rest of my life.”

Summing up his time in Fife, Kalani said: “This part of Scotland was one of my favourite stops with its beautiful countryside.”

When asked if he would visit Tayside, he said: “I don’t have plans to visit this trip, but I’m planning on doing so for next time.”

Our Food and Drink journalist Joanna Bremner recently put East Neuk’s fish and chip shops to the test – with Anstruther Fish Bar coming out top.