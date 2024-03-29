American foodie with millions of followers ‘will think about Fife meal for rest of his life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

American foodie with millions of followers ‘will think about Fife meal for rest of his life’

Kalani Smith, known to his followers as Kalani Ghost Hunter, visited Anstruther Fish Bar and St Andrews restaurant Haar.

By Ben MacDonald
TikTok star @kalanighosthunter aka Kalani Smith tries seafood at Anstruther Fish Bar and Haar in St Andrews.
TikTok star Kalani Smith tried seafood at Anstruther Fish Bar and Haar in St Andrews. Image: Kalani Smith/ TikTok

An American foodie with millions of followers has lavished praise on two restaurants in Fife.

Hawaiian Kalani Smith, known as Kalani Ghost Hunter, has 2.9million followers on TikTok, where he shares tries food recommended by his fans.

He’s currently touring the UK, and visited Anstruther Fish Bar on Wednesday after being told it was the ‘best chippy in the world’.

He later visited St Andrews restaurant Haar, run by MasterChef finalist Dean Banks, where he had ‘some of the best food in his entire life’.

Anstruther fish and chips wow TikToker Kalani Smith

Kalani told The Courier: “My followers recommended Anstruther Fish Bar as the best in the world.”

Ordering a fish supper, with tartare sauce, curry sauce and mushy peas on the side, Kalani said: “It’s not as greasy as some of the chippies I’ve had.

“Inside the fish tastes excellent, the tartare sauce and mushy peas are great.

“I don’t know how you beat this.”

Kalani and Dean Banks
Kalani had nothing but praise for Dean Banks’ menu. Image: Kalani Ghost Hunter/Facebook

At Haar, Kalani ordered bread with miso butter, calling it ‘incredible’, with an ‘unbelievable’ seared Loch Etive trout as a starter.

For his main, he had the North Sea cod, with seaweed, coconut oil and cauliflower puree.

He was served lobster, which he labelled ‘one of the best I’ve ever had in my life’, as well as scallops.

For main, he had the venison and finished with a banana parfait.

After the meal, he said: “I need to make sure I’m not dreaming.

“Everything here was absolutely delicious. This has been an absolute culinary experience.

“This is the best food I have put in my mouth on this side of the pond yet.

“I will think about this meal for the rest of my life.”

@kalanighosthunter

Whoever counts how many times I say beautiful and close my eyes may get a prize. Haar- St. Andrews, Scotland This is some of the best food ive had in my entire life. It just so happens to be in the United Kingdom. #scotland #uk #unitedkingdom #kalani #kalanismith #kalanifood #foodcritic @deanbanks297

♬ original sound – Kalani Ghost Hunter

Summing up his time in Fife, Kalani said: “This part of Scotland was one of my favourite stops with its beautiful countryside.”

When asked if he would visit Tayside, he said: “I don’t have plans to visit this trip, but I’m planning on doing so for next time.”

Our Food and Drink journalist Joanna Bremner recently put East Neuk’s fish and chip shops to the test – with Anstruther Fish Bar coming out top.

More from Fife

Leven Promenade has been hammered by several storms recently
Call for urgent action to fix Leven's broken sea wall
Two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze at The Bowery in Leslie.
Vehicles destroyed in deliberate Leslie car explosion as residents feared fire would spread to…
Emergency services were called to Halbeath park and ride on Thursday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Man dies at Fife park and ride as police launch probe into 'unexplained' sudden…
The disused taxi rank in Kirkcaldy, where 10 people received parking tickets.
Council accused of using Kirkcaldy town centre as 'a revenue earner' amid evening parking…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed for slapping and spitting on elderly mother
John McHale.
Samurai sword slasher jailed for wounding pregnant woman in Fife Boxing Day loud music…
Ava Paterson, Primary 3 at St Kenneth's RC Primary School enjoying the new play park at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First look at huge new destination playpark in Fife
Kirkcaldy Health Centre in Fife
Kirkcaldy Health Centre to stay closed into next week as NHS Fife updates patients
Glamis Church elder Moyra Stewart at Worcester Cathedral. Image: Church of Scotland
Maundy money honour for Angus and Fife church figures in Worcester Cathedral ceremony
Students and staff are ditching cars for the bus thanks to a discount scheme.
St Andrews University bus discount saves students and staff £1m

Conversation