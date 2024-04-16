Methil protesters force U-turn on plan to chop down trees for cycle path

Levenmouth protesters have forced a U-turn on plans to chop down dozens of trees to make way for a cycle path.

Almost 1,300 people signed a petition against moves to fell mature species along a section of Methilhaven Road in Methil.

And Fife Council has now announced it is going back to the drawing board as a result of the outcry.

The community will then get a say on the active travel route’s amended designs in the coming weeks.

Campaigners have welcomed the change of heart.

But they are putting celebrations on hold until they learn what the new proposals will entail.

Architect Cameron Brown, who started the petition, said: “It’s fantastic that they’ve taken on board local feeling on this issue.

“They admitted in conversation they had missed out a crucial step by not consulting on the detailed design.”

Methil trees petition staying open for now

Cameron, 32, added: “They’re going to bring it back to let the public have a look at the new drawings.

“I’m keeping the petition open until we see these plans because we just don’t know what’s going to come forward.”

The active travel route involves a series of two-way paths to make it easier for people to walk or cycle to Levenmouth’s two new railway stations, due to open in June.

Work has already started on Leven Promenade, with other sections planned along Methilhaven Road, Wellesley Road and in Windygates.

Cameron is not against the routes but was angry at the potential loss of trees.

“It was great to have the community come together to fight this,” he said.

“People were very engaged once they knew the details.”

Allen Armstrong from environmental charity Clear said he hoped council officers had learned lessons.

Fife Council has been ‘chastened’

“I think they’ve been slightly chastened by this experience,” he said.

“However, I give credit to people in the transportation department who have acknowledged this.

“It’s certainly a positive reaction. Whether it materialises into something more meaningful is quite a different issue.”

Fife Council confirmed it is amending its design to minimise the loss of trees along the route.

Details on engagement events to share the new designs will be announced soon.

They added: “To make sure our new design protects the retained trees, we will be undertaking some minor investigations nearby in the next few weeks.

“We’ll provide more information shortly before these start.”