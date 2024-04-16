Methil protesters force U-turn on plan to chop down trees for cycle path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Methil protesters force U-turn on plan to chop down trees for cycle path

More than 1,200 people signed a petition against the felling of dozens of mature trees on Methilhaven Road.

By Claire Warrender
Some of those campaigning to save the Methilhaven Road trees
Some of those campaigning to save the Methilhaven Road trees. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Levenmouth protesters have forced a U-turn on plans to chop down dozens of trees to make way for a cycle path.

Almost 1,300 people signed a petition against moves to fell mature species along a section of Methilhaven Road in Methil.

Cameron Brow, who started the petition to save Methil trees.
Cameron Brown, who started the petition against felling trees in Methil.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And Fife Council has now announced it is going back to the drawing board as a result of the outcry.

The community will then get a say on the active travel route’s amended designs in the coming weeks.

Campaigners have welcomed the change of heart.

But they are putting celebrations on hold until they learn what the new proposals will entail.

Architect Cameron Brown, who started the petition, said: “It’s fantastic that they’ve taken on board local feeling on this issue.

“They admitted in conversation they had missed out a crucial step by not consulting on the detailed design.”

Methil trees petition staying open for now

Cameron, 32, added: “They’re going to bring it back to let the public have a look at the new drawings.

“I’m keeping the petition open until we see these plans because we just don’t know what’s going to come forward.”

The affected area of Methilhaven Road just now
The affected area of Methilhaven Road just now. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How the new Methilhaven Road cycle track will look.
How it would have looked under the original plan. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

The active travel route involves a series of two-way paths to make it easier for people to walk or cycle to Levenmouth’s two new railway stations, due to open in June.

Work has already started on Leven Promenade, with other sections planned along Methilhaven Road, Wellesley Road and in Windygates.

Cameron is not against the routes but was angry at the potential loss of trees.

“It was great to have the community come together to fight this,” he said.

“People were very engaged once they knew the details.”

Allen Armstrong from environmental charity Clear said he hoped council officers had learned lessons.

Fife Council has been ‘chastened’

“I think they’ve been slightly chastened by this experience,” he said.

“However, I give credit to people in the transportation department who have acknowledged this.

“It’s certainly a positive reaction. Whether it materialises into something more meaningful is quite a different issue.”

Fife Council confirmed it is amending its design to minimise the loss of trees along the route.

Details on engagement events to share the new designs will be announced soon.

They added: “To make sure our new design protects the retained trees, we will be undertaking some minor investigations nearby in the next few weeks.

“We’ll provide more information shortly before these start.”

More from Fife

Fife courier child abuse
Prison warning for Fife paedophile caught with illegal mobile phone
First Minister Humza Yousaf, left, and Harland & Wolff chief executive John Wood at Arnish.
Titanic shipbuilder says £270 million plans will create 400 jobs in Methil
Ferrets found abandoned in layby on the B9157 near Kirkcaldy.
Pair of ferrets found dumped in layby near Kirkcaldy
Ross McGhie in action for Kingdom Kangaroos. Image: Kingdom Kangaroos ARFC/Facebook
'He died doing what he loved': Mum's tribute to Fife man, 25, who took…
Gemma Waugh inside the Orangery Cafe.
First look inside 'stunning' new cafe at Fife castle
Methil mum, Izzy Bruce says her falt is unfit to live in because of the severe damp and mould.
Fife mum says mould-covered flat 'unfit for a dog'
5
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker claimed he 'wanted to see dogs one last time'
Revellers at the Links Market in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy Links Market: All you need to know including opening times, rides and parking
The cannabis farm was at a disused showroom at 16 Whytescauseway, just yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Google.
Gang had £760k cannabis farm yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
William Budge, 61, may have travelled to Fife. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Edinburgh man, 61, may have travelled to Fife

Conversation