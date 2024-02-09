Full steam ahead as work ramps up ahead of Levenmouth rail link launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full steam ahead as work ramps up ahead of Levenmouth rail link launch

The creation of pedestrian and cycle routes is about to get under way while the construction of car parks has started in earnest.

By Claire Warrender
A train ready to depart Leven railway station as driver training begins.
A train ready to depart Leven railway station as driver training begins. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Rail Campaign.

The countdown is on to the launch of the £117 million Levenmouth rail link.

And with the six miles of track now complete, attention has turned to training the 300 drivers needed before the line opens to passengers in June.

Meanwhile, work to create safe walking and cycling routes to both Leven and Cameron Bridge stations will begin later this month.

Those include two footbridges over the River Leven at Methilhill and Duniface, and a third over the railway at Mountfleurie.

Wider footpaths and cycle ways

In Leven, wider footpaths and a dedicated cycle way will run between the Promenade, bus station and the new railway station.

And a range of work is also planned to improve links between Station Road in Windygates and Cameron Bridge station.

How Station Road in Windygates could look once active travel works are complete
How Station Road in Windygates could look once active travel works are complete. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
Leven Promenade will include two new cycle lanes.
Leven Promenade will include two new cycle lanes. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

For Levenmouth rail campaigner turned councillor Eugene Clarke, the work is a huge step towards realising his dream.

“Just yesterday when I drove over the Bawbee Bridge and saw the train there, it brought home to me the fact the project is now real,” he said.

Levenmouth rail link launch ‘is actually happening’

It is now 10 years since the community began its rail link campaign, securing cross-party support from councillors and MSPs.

And it’s been full steam ahead since then SNP transport minister Michael Matheson’s announcement in 2019.

Then transport secretary announcing the Levenmouth rail campaign success in 2019.
Then transport secretary announcing the Levenmouth rail campaign success in 2019. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And with the opening just months away, Mr Clarke added: “You can almost touch it.

“It’s brought about the final belief within the Levenmouth community that this is actually happening.”

Active travel routes to be expanded in coming years

“It’s going to have an impact and what makes it even more significant is what started purely as a campaign for a rail link has expanded into improving transport for the whole local area.

Eugene Clarke is excited about the Levenmouth rail link launch in June
Eugene Clarke, pictured before work got under way, is excited about the new Levenmouth rail link launch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The active travel routes have a long way to go yet.

“But they will make it more pleasant and safer for people to get about the area, whether they are walking, pushing a pram or cycling.

“And it’s important to remember this will be further expanded over the coming years.”

What other routes are included in the active travel scheme?

Included in the scheme will be improvements to paths and cycleways around the River Leven.

This will begin with the route between Mountfleurie Industrial Estate and Lawrence Drive.

And the work will eventually expand to include Methilhaven Road.

It’s hoped the multi-million-pound scheme will have both environmental and health benefits by encouraging people to leave their cars behind.

What about car drivers?

For those unable to walk or cycle, work has begun on new car parks at the two stations.

Leven will provide 133 spaces, with 12 for electric cars.

The station will also have a single island platform with shelter, ticket machines and cycle storage.

And Cameron Bridge will include 125 spaces, with room for a further 300 if they’re needed once the railway opens.

There will be two platforms, a footbridge and lifts, as well as a pavilion-style waiting area and ticket machines.

