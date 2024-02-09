Full steam ahead as work ramps up ahead of Levenmouth rail link launch

The countdown is on to the launch of the £117 million Levenmouth rail link.

And with the six miles of track now complete, attention has turned to training the 300 drivers needed before the line opens to passengers in June.

Meanwhile, work to create safe walking and cycling routes to both Leven and Cameron Bridge stations will begin later this month.

Those include two footbridges over the River Leven at Methilhill and Duniface, and a third over the railway at Mountfleurie.

Wider footpaths and cycle ways

In Leven, wider footpaths and a dedicated cycle way will run between the Promenade, bus station and the new railway station.

And a range of work is also planned to improve links between Station Road in Windygates and Cameron Bridge station.

For Levenmouth rail campaigner turned councillor Eugene Clarke, the work is a huge step towards realising his dream.

“Just yesterday when I drove over the Bawbee Bridge and saw the train there, it brought home to me the fact the project is now real,” he said.

Levenmouth rail link launch ‘is actually happening’

It is now 10 years since the community began its rail link campaign, securing cross-party support from councillors and MSPs.

And it’s been full steam ahead since then SNP transport minister Michael Matheson’s announcement in 2019.

And with the opening just months away, Mr Clarke added: “You can almost touch it.

“It’s brought about the final belief within the Levenmouth community that this is actually happening.”

Active travel routes to be expanded in coming years

“It’s going to have an impact and what makes it even more significant is what started purely as a campaign for a rail link has expanded into improving transport for the whole local area.

“The active travel routes have a long way to go yet.

“But they will make it more pleasant and safer for people to get about the area, whether they are walking, pushing a pram or cycling.

“And it’s important to remember this will be further expanded over the coming years.”

What other routes are included in the active travel scheme?

Included in the scheme will be improvements to paths and cycleways around the River Leven.

This will begin with the route between Mountfleurie Industrial Estate and Lawrence Drive.

And the work will eventually expand to include Methilhaven Road.

It’s hoped the multi-million-pound scheme will have both environmental and health benefits by encouraging people to leave their cars behind.

What about car drivers?

For those unable to walk or cycle, work has begun on new car parks at the two stations.

Leven will provide 133 spaces, with 12 for electric cars.

The station will also have a single island platform with shelter, ticket machines and cycle storage.

And Cameron Bridge will include 125 spaces, with room for a further 300 if they’re needed once the railway opens.

There will be two platforms, a footbridge and lifts, as well as a pavilion-style waiting area and ticket machines.