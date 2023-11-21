Opening date announced for Leven’s Bawbee Bridge – but further works planned for new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date announced for Leven’s Bawbee Bridge – but further works planned for new year

The bridge has been closed since May, with traffic using a temporary route.

By Claire Warrender
The Bawbee Bridge in Leven will reopen.
The Bawbee Bridge in Leven will reopen. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.

Network Rail has announced an opening date for the Bawbee Bridge in Leven.

The road bridge over the River Leven will reopen on December 4 at 10am.

And a temporary bridge used by traffic for the past seven months will be removed.

Bawbee Bridge roadworks have been lifted
The Bawbee Bridge is opening next month. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson,

However, it’s not all good news for travellers as further roadworks are planned early in the new year.

And this means temporary traffic lights will return to the Bawbee Bridge area to allow for the development of active travel networks.

It is not yet known how long those will last but further details will be announced in January.

A road closure notice on the Fife Council website suggests part of Riverside Road will be closed until the end of May, with diversions in place.

But it is understood the work is unlikely to take as long as that.

Further disruption after Bawbee Bridge opening ‘regrettable’

Levenmouth travellers suffered significant disruption before the temporary bridge was ready.

Almost a year of road closures, traffic lights and diversions led to long tail backs and frustration for many.

And there is some concern at the news further works are needed in the new year.

Work is continuing on the Levenmouth rail link.

Those are likely to begin in January while walking and cycle routes are created before the station then opens.

Levenmouth area committee convener, Councillor Colin Davidson, said: “We appreciate the patience shown by local residents and the business community throughout this project.

“And I’d like to thank Fife Council’s transportation staff for their support during this difficult and complex project.

“Further disruption is regrettable.

“But it’s a situation we need to endure for another couple of months until we get the railway line open.”

Work now focusing on new station car park

The A955 road bridge has been completely rebuilt during its lengthy closure.

It carried 18,000 vehicles a day over the river and the site of the new Leven railway station.

However, it was showing significant signs of chlorine contamination and corrosion and had to be replaced before the rail link opens next year.

The temporary bridge in Leven.
The temporary bridge in Leven. Image: Network Rail

The work means a weight restriction, imposed on the route several years ago, has now been removed.

Sean Clemie, Network Rail’s project manager, said: “The completion of work on the Bawbee Bridge and the full reopening of the road are important steps forward for the project and the local community.

“The rail work now focuses on progressing the car park for the new Leven station – with the first step being to remove the temporary diversion route and temporary road bridge.”

