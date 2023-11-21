Opening date announced for Leven’s Bawbee Bridge – but further works planned for new year

Network Rail has announced an opening date for the Bawbee Bridge in Leven.

The road bridge over the River Leven will reopen on December 4 at 10am.

And a temporary bridge used by traffic for the past seven months will be removed.

However, it’s not all good news for travellers as further roadworks are planned early in the new year.

And this means temporary traffic lights will return to the Bawbee Bridge area to allow for the development of active travel networks.

It is not yet known how long those will last but further details will be announced in January.

A road closure notice on the Fife Council website suggests part of Riverside Road will be closed until the end of May, with diversions in place.

But it is understood the work is unlikely to take as long as that.

Further disruption after Bawbee Bridge opening ‘regrettable’

Levenmouth travellers suffered significant disruption before the temporary bridge was ready.

Almost a year of road closures, traffic lights and diversions led to long tail backs and frustration for many.

And there is some concern at the news further works are needed in the new year.

Those are likely to begin in January while walking and cycle routes are created before the station then opens.

Levenmouth area committee convener, Councillor Colin Davidson, said: “We appreciate the patience shown by local residents and the business community throughout this project.

“And I’d like to thank Fife Council’s transportation staff for their support during this difficult and complex project.

“Further disruption is regrettable.

“But it’s a situation we need to endure for another couple of months until we get the railway line open.”

Work now focusing on new station car park

The A955 road bridge has been completely rebuilt during its lengthy closure.

It carried 18,000 vehicles a day over the river and the site of the new Leven railway station.

However, it was showing significant signs of chlorine contamination and corrosion and had to be replaced before the rail link opens next year.

The work means a weight restriction, imposed on the route several years ago, has now been removed.

Sean Clemie, Network Rail’s project manager, said: “The completion of work on the Bawbee Bridge and the full reopening of the road are important steps forward for the project and the local community.

“The rail work now focuses on progressing the car park for the new Leven station – with the first step being to remove the temporary diversion route and temporary road bridge.”