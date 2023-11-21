Tuesday court round-up — Halloween from hell and machete menace

Kevin O’Donnell from Dundee was jailed for 18 months for possessing a machete during a scrape with police in the city.

O’Donnell and co-accused Reece Cuthbert, 28, also of Dundee, were convicted by a jury in June.

He was a passenger in a car driven at a marked police vehicle by Cuthbert on North Marketgait, Dock Street and Gotterstone Avenue in Dundee on July 15 2021.

O’Donnell, of Lawton Avenue, had the machete in the back seat.

The court heard he already had two convictions for weapons offences.

Repeat offender Cuthbert was also convicted of dangerous driving.

Murder accused gives evidence

In day seven of the murder trial of John Lizanec, the accused has taken the stand to tell the jury his wife Michelle cut her own throat. The court earlier heard how a crucifix he habitually wore was found underneath his dead wife’s body when police discovered her in their home in Inchture.

Halloween from hell

A Forfar woman has admitted assaulting two bar workers, including pulling one’s wig off, at a Halloween do from hell.

Adele Smith appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit both attacks she carried out on October 28.

Smith had been at The Forfar Arms on the town’s East High Street when she first assaulted an on-duty employee.

The 29-year-old admitted repeatedly punching her on the head and body before pulling her Halloween wig from her head.

Smith dragged her to the ground and lunged at her, before continuing to swing punches towards her and pull her hair.

Smith next turned her attention to a co-worker, who was also injured after being repeatedly attacked.

Sheriff Krista Johnston continued Smith’s bail for reports but ordered her not to re-enter the bar.

Smith, of Lordburn Place in Forfar, will return to the dock on January 4.

Hit-and-run sentence

Hit-and-run motorcyclist Josh Breen from Dundee, who left his schoolboy victim so badly injured he had to drop out of Highers at school, has been sentenced to supervision, a driving ban and curfew.

Crashed on drugs

An Angus drug-driver admitted drug-driving after an off-duty police officer found her crashed into a tree.

Emma Moffat was almost six times over the limit when she came off the road between Forfar and Forestmuir.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained an off-duty PC had been travelling 300 yards behind Moffat, of Lordburn Place in Forfar, at around 3.25pm on October 21 last year.

Moffat went around a bend in the road near Over Bow Farm and by the time the officer had caught up, the 34-year-old had careered into a tree.

Airbags had been deployed and the front of the car was “extensively damaged” but Moffat did not require hospital treatment.

She failed a drug swipe and her blood tests later revealed she had 293 mics of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “There’s a mental health background.

“She was also misusing cocaine and cannabis and other drugs for a period of time prior to this – not on the particular day but on the days leading up to this.

“She’s in a better place now than when this incident occurred.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until January 4 and ordered reports, banning her ad interim and continuing bail.

