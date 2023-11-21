Tuesday court round-up — Halloween from hell and machete menace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Halloween from hell and machete menace

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Kevin O’Donnell from Dundee was jailed for 18 months for possessing a machete during a scrape with police in the city.

O’Donnell and co-accused Reece Cuthbert, 28, also of Dundee, were convicted by a jury in June.

He was a passenger in a car driven at a marked police vehicle by Cuthbert on North Marketgait, Dock Street and Gotterstone Avenue in Dundee on July 15 2021.

O’Donnell, of Lawton Avenue, had the machete in the back seat.

The court heard he already had two convictions for weapons offences.

Repeat offender Cuthbert was also convicted of dangerous driving.

Murder accused gives evidence

In day seven of the murder trial of John Lizanec, the accused has taken the stand to tell the jury his wife Michelle cut her own throat. The court earlier heard how a crucifix he habitually wore was found underneath his dead wife’s body when police discovered her in their home in Inchture.

John Lizanec, Michelle Lizanec
John Lizanec is accused of murdering his wife Michelle.

Halloween from hell

A Forfar woman has admitted assaulting two bar workers, including pulling one’s wig off, at a Halloween do from hell.

Adele Smith appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit both attacks she carried out on October 28.

Smith had been at The Forfar Arms on the town’s East High Street when she first assaulted an on-duty employee.

The 29-year-old admitted repeatedly punching her on the head and body before pulling her Halloween wig from her head.

Smith dragged her to the ground and lunged at her, before continuing to swing punches towards her and pull her hair.

Smith next turned her attention to a co-worker, who was also injured after being repeatedly attacked.

Sheriff Krista Johnston continued Smith’s bail for reports but ordered her not to re-enter the bar.

Smith, of Lordburn Place in Forfar, will return to the dock on January 4.

Hit-and-run sentence

Hit-and-run motorcyclist Josh Breen from Dundee, who left his schoolboy victim so badly injured he had to drop out of Highers at school, has been sentenced to supervision, a driving ban and curfew.

Josh Breen.

Crashed on drugs

An Angus drug-driver admitted drug-driving after an off-duty police officer found her crashed into a tree.

Emma Moffat was almost six times over the limit when she came off the road between Forfar and Forestmuir.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained an off-duty PC had been travelling 300 yards behind Moffat, of Lordburn Place in Forfar, at around 3.25pm on October 21 last year.

Moffat went around a bend in the road near Over Bow Farm and by the time the officer had caught up, the 34-year-old had careered into a tree.

Airbags had been deployed and the front of the car was “extensively damaged” but Moffat did not require hospital treatment.

She failed a drug swipe and her blood tests later revealed she had 293 mics of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “There’s a mental health background.

“She was also misusing cocaine and cannabis and other drugs for a period of time prior to this – not on the particular day but on the days leading up to this.

“She’s in a better place now than when this incident occurred.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until January 4 and ordered reports, banning her ad interim and continuing bail.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

