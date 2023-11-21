Body found in Perthshire confirmed as missing woman Pauline Alston, 77

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found in Perthshire confirmed as missing woman Pauline Alston, 77

A major search was launched after she failed to return to her home near Pitcairngreen.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Pauline Alston
A body found in Pitcairngreen has been identified as that of Pauline Alston. Image: Gavin McPherson

The body found in the search for Pauline Alston has been confirmed as that of the missing woman.

Pauline, 77, was last seen close to her home, near Pitcairngreen, on Sunday, November 12.

A major search was launched after she failed to return to where she lived in Dalcrue Farm.

Officers confirmed that a woman’s body was found in the Pitcairngreen area on Friday afternoon.

Pitcairngreen body confirmed as Pauline Alston

She has now been formally identified.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Friday, 17 November, the body of a woman was found in the Pitcairngreen area of Perth.

“She has been identified as 77-year-old Pauline Alston, who had been reported missing.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report has been forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Discovery follows major search

Last week, police issued two separate appeals to trace Pauline and deployed a helicopter, as well as searchers to scour the River Almond.

Officers from as far afield as Inverness and Aberdeen joined in the search for the missing farmer.

Pauline’s family printed 100 posters for display in shops and public buildings, and another 20 A3 signs were placed next to local roads.

Irishwoman Pauline and husband Alistair lived on Dalcrue Farm and worked on the land for several decades having been married more than 49 years.

Alistair, 82, recalled meeting his future wife while she was working as a civil servant in Dublin.

“She was a very capable woman,” Alistair previously told The Courier.

“It didn’t matter if it was organising, doing office work, calving cows – anything she did she could do extremely well.”

