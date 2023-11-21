Body found in Perthshire confirmed as missing woman Pauline Alston, 77

The body found in the search for Pauline Alston has been confirmed as that of the missing woman.

Pauline, 77, was last seen close to her home, near Pitcairngreen, on Sunday, November 12.

A major search was launched after she failed to return to where she lived in Dalcrue Farm.

Officers confirmed that a woman’s body was found in the Pitcairngreen area on Friday afternoon.

Pitcairngreen body confirmed as Pauline Alston

She has now been formally identified.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Friday, 17 November, the body of a woman was found in the Pitcairngreen area of Perth.

“She has been identified as 77-year-old Pauline Alston, who had been reported missing.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report has been forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Discovery follows major search

Last week, police issued two separate appeals to trace Pauline and deployed a helicopter, as well as searchers to scour the River Almond.

Officers from as far afield as Inverness and Aberdeen joined in the search for the missing farmer.

Pauline’s family printed 100 posters for display in shops and public buildings, and another 20 A3 signs were placed next to local roads.

Irishwoman Pauline and husband Alistair lived on Dalcrue Farm and worked on the land for several decades having been married more than 49 years.

Alistair, 82, recalled meeting his future wife while she was working as a civil servant in Dublin.

“She was a very capable woman,” Alistair previously told The Courier.

“It didn’t matter if it was organising, doing office work, calving cows – anything she did she could do extremely well.”