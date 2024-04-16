Mum-of-two ‘only just’ avoids jail for violent unprovoked attack on stranger at Angus pub

A mother-of-two broke down in tears as she was spared jail for a vicious, unprovoked attack on another woman at an Angus pub.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that Deborah Williamson was shocked when she viewed back CCTV of herself at the Westport Bar in Arbroath.

“She didn’t realise what she was capable of,” her lawyer said.

Williamson, 38, appeared in the dock and pled guilty to four counts of assault, two racially aggravated offences and a charge of resisting police.

She was told she had “only just” swerved a prison sentence.

Made racially derogatory remarks

The court heard that Williamson, of Glenogil Drive, Arbroath, set upon her victim at the Keptie Street pub on October 17 2021.

She punched her to the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

Williamson then repeatedly punched and kicked the woman as she lay on the floor.

Court papers say the victim was left severely injured.

When police caught up with Williamson round the corner on Millport, she attacked PC Danielle McMillan by spitting on her and headbutting her.

Williamson lashed out as four officers tried to bring her under control.

She kicked out with her legs to prevent cops placing her in restraints.

The charge states she “purposefully straightened her legs” to stop police getting her into the back of their van.

The fracas continued at Dundee custody suite, where Williamson repeatedly made racially derogatory remarks and threats to PC MacMillan and her colleague PC Jeffrey MacSporran.

She further spat at and headbutted PC MacMillan.

Tough upbringing

Her solicitor Nick Whelan told the court: “She appears to show genuine remorse.

“Watching back the incident on CCTV, she tells me she didn’t realise what she was capable of.”

Mr Whelan said his client had a tough upbringing.

“Her father was in jail when she was at an early age,” he said. “He had led her to use violence as a way of dealing with issues.

“She was also introduced to heroin at a young age.”

The court heard Williamson continued to have difficulties with drugs and mental health.

“She is under no illusions when it comes to sentencing,” Mr Whelan said. “But there are alternatives available.”

‘Vile’ abuse on police

Sheriff Krista Johnstone told Williamson: “This was an unprovoked assault on a woman who was unknown to you.

“It was violent and resulted in injuries that were severe.

“The victim statement makes clear that she suffered an impact on her personal life and on her family.”

The sheriff described the abuse and assaults on police as “vile”.

“You have expressed remorse and I accept that you were shocked by seeing how you behaved on CCTV,” she added.

The court heard Williamson had a criminal record spanning two decades, as well as a history of breaching court orders.

“I would be entirely justified to send you to prison today for a substantial period,” Sheriff Johnstone said.

“However, I am persuaded – only just – not to send you to prison today.”

Williamson was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work.

She must also stay home between 7pm and 7am each night for three months as part of a Restriction of Liberty Order.

