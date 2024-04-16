Mum-of-two ‘only just’ avoids jail for violent unprovoked attack on stranger at Angus pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Mum-of-two ‘only just’ avoids jail for violent unprovoked attack on stranger at Angus pub

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that Deborah Williamson was shocked when she viewed back CCTV of herself at the Westport Bar in Arbroath.

By Jamie Buchan
Deborah Williamson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A mother-of-two broke down in tears as she was spared jail for a vicious, unprovoked attack on another woman at an Angus pub.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard that Deborah Williamson was shocked when she viewed back CCTV of herself at the Westport Bar in Arbroath.

“She didn’t realise what she was capable of,” her lawyer said.

Williamson, 38, appeared in the dock and pled guilty to four counts of assault, two racially aggravated offences and a charge of resisting police.

She was told she had “only just” swerved a prison sentence.

Made racially derogatory remarks

The court heard that Williamson, of Glenogil Drive, Arbroath, set upon her victim at the Keptie Street pub on October 17 2021.

She punched her to the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

Williamson then repeatedly punched and kicked the woman as she lay on the floor.

Court papers say the victim was left severely injured.

Building exterior of The Westport Bar, Keptie Street, Arbroath.

When police caught up with Williamson round the corner on Millport, she attacked PC Danielle McMillan by spitting on her and headbutting her.

Williamson lashed out as four officers tried to bring her under control.

She kicked out with her legs to prevent cops placing her in restraints.

The charge states she “purposefully straightened her legs” to stop police getting her into the back of their van.

The fracas continued at Dundee custody suite, where Williamson repeatedly made racially derogatory remarks and threats to PC MacMillan and her colleague PC Jeffrey MacSporran.

She further spat at and headbutted PC MacMillan.

Tough upbringing

Her solicitor Nick Whelan told the court: “She appears to show genuine remorse.

“Watching back the incident on CCTV, she tells me she didn’t realise what she was capable of.”

Mr Whelan said his client had a tough upbringing.

“Her father was in jail when she was at an early age,” he said. “He had led her to use violence as a way of dealing with issues.

“She was also introduced to heroin at a young age.”

The court heard Williamson continued to have difficulties with drugs and mental health.

“She is under no illusions when it comes to sentencing,” Mr Whelan said. “But there are alternatives available.”

‘Vile’ abuse on police

Sheriff Krista Johnstone told Williamson: “This was an unprovoked assault on a woman who was unknown to you.

“It was violent and resulted in injuries that were severe.

“The victim statement makes clear that she suffered an impact on her personal life and on her family.”

Forfar Sheriff Court.

The sheriff described the abuse and assaults on police as “vile”.

“You have expressed remorse and I accept that you were shocked by seeing how you behaved on CCTV,” she added.

The court heard Williamson had a criminal record spanning two decades, as well as a history of breaching court orders.

“I would be entirely justified to send you to prison today for a substantial period,” Sheriff Johnstone said.

“However, I am persuaded – only just – not to send you to prison today.”

Williamson was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work.

She must also stay home between 7pm and 7am each night for three months as part of a Restriction of Liberty Order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

