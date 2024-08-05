Curfew for convicted dealer after Dundee Pride hate rant

A convicted drug dealer who filmed himself dishing out homophobic abuse to three people attending Dundee Pride has been placed on a curfew.

Darren Howey was charged after footage of his vile conduct was circulated across social media.

The lout admitted directing a string of slurs at the trio, who had joined thousands of people in attending Dundee Pride in the city centre on June 15.

The annual festival and parade celebrates LGBTQ+ culture, as well as showing solidarity and resistance to discrimination, intimidation and violence.

Howey, 28, was not reported by the targets of his abuse but was arrested after Police Scotland said it became aware of the video and determined it met the criteria to be classified as a hate crime.

Shouted vile abuse

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the three victims were at a cash machine on High Street when Howey began to berate them.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The witnesses heard the accused shouting in the direction of members of the public walking past.

“He then turned his attention towards the witnesses and is heard to shout ‘is it not meant to be men’s mental health day?’

Howey shouted profanity-laden homophobic insults at all three before walking away and being lost to sight.

Four days later, one of the victims was shown a set of images by police and they identified Howey as the man responsible for abusing them.

He was hauled into custody and pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and repeatedly making homophobic remarks.

This was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

‘Appalled’ and ’embarrassed’

Howey was also on two bail orders from September 2023 and May this year.

In October last year, he was placed on a community payback order with 18 months of supervision after admitting dealing cocaine and heroin from his home on Abbotsford Place.

Howey was also convicted in 2017 of shouting racist abuse at a door steward working at the Dundee University Students’ Association.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said he could offer little explanation for Howey’s behaviour apart from him having a “difficult weekend” relating to issues over contact with his child.

Mr Donnelly said: “It is no excuse for his behaviour.

“He knows that sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and he himself stated that he would be appalled if he saw someone else behaving in that way.

“He’s very embarrassed he’s said these things to these people who were just going about their business.

“This incident aside, he seems to be making good progress on his community payback order.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland placed Howey on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will remain indoors between 10pm and 7am for two months.

