Curfew for convicted dealer after Dundee Pride hate rant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Curfew for convicted dealer after Dundee Pride hate rant

Darren Howey was charged after footage of his vile conduct was circulated across social media.

By Ciaran Shanks
Darren Howey, Pride flag
Darren Howey has been sentenced for his hate crime during Dundee Pride. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A convicted drug dealer who filmed himself dishing out homophobic abuse to three people attending Dundee Pride has been placed on a curfew.

Darren Howey was charged after footage of his vile conduct was circulated across social media.

The lout admitted directing a string of slurs at the trio, who had joined thousands of people in attending Dundee Pride in the city centre on June 15.

The annual festival and parade celebrates LGBTQ+ culture, as well as showing solidarity and resistance to discrimination, intimidation and violence.

Howey, 28, was not reported by the targets of his abuse but was arrested after Police Scotland said it became aware of the video and determined it met the criteria to be classified as a hate crime.

Shouted vile abuse

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the three victims were at a cash machine on High Street when Howey began to berate them.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The witnesses heard the accused shouting in the direction of members of the public walking past.

“He then turned his attention towards the witnesses and is heard to shout ‘is it not meant to be men’s mental health day?’

Howey shouted profanity-laden homophobic insults at all three before walking away and being lost to sight.

Four days later, one of the victims was shown a set of images by police and they identified Howey as the man responsible for abusing them.

He was hauled into custody and pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and repeatedly making homophobic remarks.

This was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

‘Appalled’ and ’embarrassed’

Howey was also on two bail orders from September 2023 and May this year.

In October last year, he was placed on a community payback order with 18 months of supervision after admitting dealing cocaine and heroin from his home on Abbotsford Place.

Howey was also convicted in 2017 of shouting racist abuse at a door steward working at the Dundee University Students’ Association.

Pride march in Dundee.
The Dundee Pride parade in June. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said he could offer little explanation for Howey’s behaviour apart from him having a “difficult weekend” relating to issues over contact with his child.

Mr Donnelly said: “It is no excuse for his behaviour.

“He knows that sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and he himself stated that he would be appalled if he saw someone else behaving in that way.

“He’s very embarrassed he’s said these things to these people who were just going about their business.

“This incident aside, he seems to be making good progress on his community payback order.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland placed Howey on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will remain indoors between 10pm and 7am for two months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Christopher Anderson.
Former Piperdam maintenance boss 'minimised' £5,000 embezzlement scam
Police raid in Blairgowrie
Pair accused of Perthshire 'slavery' to stand trial later this year
David Nicol
Tanker driver knocked down in Dundee Sainsbury's forecourt road rage hit-and-run
Katrin Stewart, Dunmore Street blaze
Woman who burned down caravan with BBQ in Dundee locked up after community sentence…
Colin Evans
Clubber 'lucky not to be facing murder charge' after Perth street assault
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sweat-soaked in McDonald's and sheriff's 'stay alive' plea
Court Street North sign, Dundee
Garden fork attacker lucky he did not use 'business end' of tool in Dundee…
Robin Alcorn
Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on…
Reece Lochrie used a knife to rob the County News store in Perth
Armed robber weeps as he's recognised during raid on Perth newsagent
Aaron Kyle
Fife thug broke singer’s nose at Cowdenbeath pub