Drug dealer admits hate-filled rant at Dundee Pride

A convicted drug dealer has admitted unleashing a torrent of homophobic abuse at three people attending Dundee Pride.

Darren Howey was hauled into custody after being charged with behaving abusively towards the group on June 15.

A video, filmed by Howey, was circulated across social media, in which he directed a string of slurs at the trio.

Habitual criminal

Thousands of people descended on Dundee city centre for the annual festivities celebrating LGBTQ+ culture, as well as showing solidarity and resistance to discrimination, intimidation and violence.

Howey, 28, was arrested after Police Scotland said it became aware of the video and determined it met the criteria to be classified as a hate crime.

Reports have now been ordered after Howey pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on High Street.

He admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and repeatedly making homophobic remarks to the three people.

This was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

In the video he can be heard yelling at attendees about “men’s mental health day”.

He angrily targets one colourful participant, calling them a “f***ing gay clown” and screams at another “f*** you, you f***ing fa***t b*****d”.

Howey was on two bail orders from September 2023 and May this year.

In October last year, Howey was placed on a community payback order with 18 months of supervision after admitting dealing cocaine and heroin from his home on Abbotsford Place.

He was also convicted in 2017 of shouting racist abuse at a door steward working at the Dundee University Students’ Association.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly told Sheriff Nigel Cooke Howey is still subject to the community payback order.

Sheriff Cooke called for a new criminal justice social work report on Howey and released him on bail.

Sentence was deferred until August.

Allegation not made by public

It was revealed the allegation was not reported to police but had been investigated after a video was shared on social media.

Drag queen Ellie Diamond, who hit out at the video on social media, said: “What concerns me most is that the incident wasn’t reported by those targeted.

“That shows that people are scared to report incidents of this nature and that is very worrying.

“People fear if they report this they will be targeted and will be made to feel unsafe.

“That sends the wrong message.”

Chief Inspector Colin Echevvarria, local area commander said: “Any form of hate crime has a huge impact on those targeted.

“An attack on people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or beliefs, is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.”

