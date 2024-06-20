Drug dealer admits hate-filled rant at Dundee Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug dealer admits hate-filled rant at Dundee Pride

Darren Howey appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court after a video circulated of the Pride event.

By Ciaran Shanks
Darren Howey, Pride flag
Darren Howey unleashed a torrent of abuse at Pride in Dundee. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.

A convicted drug dealer has admitted unleashing a torrent of homophobic abuse at three people attending Dundee Pride.

Darren Howey was hauled into custody after being charged with behaving abusively towards the group on June 15.

A video, filmed by Howey, was circulated across social media, in which he directed a string of slurs at the trio.

Habitual criminal

Thousands of people descended on Dundee city centre for the annual festivities celebrating LGBTQ+ culture, as well as showing solidarity and resistance to discrimination, intimidation and violence.

Howey, 28, was arrested after Police Scotland said it became aware of the video and determined it met the criteria to be classified as a hate crime.

Reports have now been ordered after Howey pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on High Street.

He admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and repeatedly making homophobic remarks to the three people.

This was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

In the video he can be heard yelling at attendees about “men’s mental health day”.

He angrily targets one colourful participant, calling them a “f***ing gay clown” and screams at another “f*** you, you f***ing fa***t b*****d”.

Dundee Pride
The Pride event took place earlier this month. Image: DC Thomson/ Kenny Smith.

Howey was on two bail orders from September 2023 and May this year.

In October last year, Howey was placed on a community payback order with 18 months of supervision after admitting dealing cocaine and heroin from his home on Abbotsford Place.

He was also convicted in 2017 of shouting racist abuse at a door steward working at the Dundee University Students’ Association.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly told Sheriff Nigel Cooke Howey is still subject to the community payback order.

Sheriff Cooke called for a new criminal justice social work report on Howey and released him on bail.

Sentence was deferred until August.

Allegation not made by public

It was revealed the allegation was not reported to police but had been investigated after a video was shared on social media.

Drag queen Ellie Diamond, who hit out at the video on social media, said: “What concerns me most is that the incident wasn’t reported by those targeted.

“That shows that people are scared to report incidents of this nature and that is very worrying.

“People fear if they report this they will be targeted and will be made to feel unsafe.

“That sends the wrong message.”

Ellie Diamond
Ellie Diamond encouraged people to speak out against hate crimes. Image: DC Thomson/ Kenny Smith.

Chief Inspector Colin Echevvarria, local area commander said: “Any form of hate crime has a huge impact on those targeted.

“An attack on people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or beliefs, is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.”

