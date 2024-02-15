Alan Cumming’s £385k Perthshire cottage under offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Alan Cumming’s £385k Perthshire cottage under offer

The Hollywood actor's Gardeners Cottage is just outside Methven.

By Chloe Burrell
Alan Cumming and his Perthshire cottage.
Hollywood star Alan Cumming is selling his Perthshire cottage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Galbraith

Alan Cumming’s Perthshire cottage is under offer after the actor put the property up for sale.

Gardeners Cottage is just outside Methven, about 25 miles from Cumming’s birthplace of Aberfeldy.

Cumming was born in Aberfeldy in 1965 but grew up in Carnoustie as his dad Alex was the head forester of the Panmure Estate.

The star attended Monikie Primary School and Carnoustie High School, both in Angus.

The Hollywood actor bought Gardeners Cottage three years ago from the late Braveheart star Ralph Riach, who died in 2022.

The three-bedroom hideaway is nestled in the countryside.

Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The cottage is nestled in the Perthshire countryside. Image: Galbraith
Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
Gardeners Cottage near Methven. Image: Galbraith
Front vestibule of Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The front vestibule. Image: Galbraith
Living room of Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The property is well-decorated. Image: Galbraith
Living room of Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The living room is spacious. Image: Galbraith
Kitchen of Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The modern kitchen. Image: Galbraith
Utility room at Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The utility space. Image: Galbraith

The ground floor of Gardeners Cottage features a large but cosy living room, a small study, a sun porch with views over the garden, a dining kitchen, a store room and a utility/WC.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms of similar size and a shower room.

The main bedroom at Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The main bedroom at the cottage. Image: Galbraith
Bedroom at Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Galbraith
Bedroom at Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The bedrooms are full of natural light. Image: Galbraith
Family bathroom at Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith
Garden of Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The garden is secluded and has a patio area. Image: Galbraith
Garden of Alan Cumming's Perthshire cottage.
The garden is herbaceous. Image: Galbraith

The cottage comes with a secluded patio area along with a walled garden and a shed.

Cummings’ property has been marketed by Galbraith for offers over £385,000.

More from Perth & Kinross

Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from The Foundry.
Perth pub worker ordered to pay back £1.5k stolen in midnight safe raid
The Best-One village shop on Murthly Terrace, Birnam, Dunkeld.
Dunkeld businesses and residents back new attempt to save top-rated Airbnb flat
Workers standing on one side of the new Destiny Bridge near Perth.
New photos show Perth's Destiny Bridge taking shape as Cross Tay Link Road progresses
Sylvestre is accused of threatening to burn down the office of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (pictured). Image: PA.
Former lawyer accused in Perth court of threatening to burn down Jeremy Corbyn's office
Left to right: Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore of The Agency: Unfiltered.
Perth influencer's TV series a hit after 'incredible' 1 million streams
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
Three to appear in court over Airdrie v St Johnstone pub disturbance
Valentino Murdoch.
Former student says Perth College experience 'ruined' by star-crazed stalker
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Benefits cheat Picture shows; Marie Van Den Berg. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/01/2024
Perthshire £30k benefits cheat dodged jail despite 'meriting' custodial sentence
Generic image of police officer, showing sleeve with Police Scotland logo
Perth crackdown on drunken, violent youngsters spins off to other towns and villages
The Rose House Owner Audrey Maestri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth shop undergoes a blooming change and opens new floral academy

Conversation