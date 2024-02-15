Alan Cumming’s £385k Perthshire cottage under offer

Alan Cumming’s Perthshire cottage is under offer after the actor put the property up for sale.

Gardeners Cottage is just outside Methven, about 25 miles from Cumming’s birthplace of Aberfeldy.

Cumming was born in Aberfeldy in 1965 but grew up in Carnoustie as his dad Alex was the head forester of the Panmure Estate.

The star attended Monikie Primary School and Carnoustie High School, both in Angus.

The Hollywood actor bought Gardeners Cottage three years ago from the late Braveheart star Ralph Riach, who died in 2022.

The three-bedroom hideaway is nestled in the countryside.

The ground floor of Gardeners Cottage features a large but cosy living room, a small study, a sun porch with views over the garden, a dining kitchen, a store room and a utility/WC.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms of similar size and a shower room.

The cottage comes with a secluded patio area along with a walled garden and a shed.

Cummings’ property has been marketed by Galbraith for offers over £385,000.