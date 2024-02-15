Raith players have ‘been there and done it’ in Championship as Rovers prepare for massive United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith players have ‘been there and done it’ in Championship as Rovers prepare for massive United clash

Manager Ian Murray has added many players with title-winning experience.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is preparing his side for the visit of Dundee United. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is preparing his side for the visit of Dundee United. Images: SNS.

On Friday, Raith Rovers have the chance to put pressure on league leaders Dundee United.

A win would reduce the gap at the top of the Scottish Championship to one point.

Expectations were raised when Rovers flew out of the blocks with just one defeat from their opening 19 league matches.

That has been tempered slightly by a recent run of three league defeats on the spin, as well as exiting two cup competitions.

What Raith have to their advantage is an abundance of experience of being in a title race.

Defender Keith Watson is one of those, having won the Championship with Ross County in 2019.

Keith Watson won the Championship with Ross County. Image: SNS.

He told Courier Sport that a lot of work has gone into the last two weeks ahead of this weekend’s massive top-of-the-table clash versus his old side.

“Everybody has said their part, a lot of experienced ones have spoken up,” said Watson.

“We’ve got a lot of players in this league who have been there and done it. They know what it takes.

‘We’re still right up there’

“Having a lot of boys with that on their CV is good for the group.

“Despite our poor run, we’re actually still right up there, second in the league. We can’t forget that, we’ve worked hard to get there.

“It’s a little poor run we’re on at the minute, we’re hoping Friday is going to be the night we turn that round.”

Raith manager Ian Murray, himself involved in title races as a player and as a manager, has barely signed a player this season who lacks said experience.

That includes Josh Mullin, Watson’s County team-mate during 2018/19 and who had previously won back-to-back promotions with Livingston on their way to the Premiership.

It includes Euan Murray who won the Championship with Kilmarnock in 2022 when Jack Hamilton came oh so close with Arbroath.

Jack Hamilton, then of Arbroath, battled Euan Murray’s Kilmarnock for the title. Image: SNS.

Arguably Raith’s standout performer this season is Shaun Byrne who has won the Championship with two different clubs, as well as a third promotion via the play-offs, as well as winning League One with two different clubs.

And, last month, Zak Rudden was brought in nine months after helping Dundee to the Championship title.

Keith Watson: It’s just getting that first win

They will need every ounce of that experience if they are to snatch automatic promotion away from title favourites Dundee United.

“It’s just getting that first win again,” added Watson. “We’ve got a great bunch of boys in there and we just need to stick together, train and work hard every day.”

Friday night’s match is a massive opportunity to get things back on track and could go a long way to deciding who wins the Championship title this season.”

Manager Murray said that regardless of how the rest of the season turns out, Raith will have laid foundations to build on.

“I look around and think, what a great squad we’ve managed to assemble,” he said.

“No matter what happens this season, we’ve got ourselves platform for next season, regardless of what league we’re in.

Raith Rovers players following Dylan Easton's winner at Tannadice
Rovers players following Dylan Easton’s winner at Tannadice against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“We’ve got some really good players, we’ve got good experience and we’ve got good youngsters.

“They’re getting loads of experience and it’s good for them as well to be in this situation. I know it’s it’s not ideal, losing games, but the adversity you face helps.

“It’s a long season and every team has to deal with it.”

More from Football

Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee 'madman' Antonio Portales on track to give Dark Blues major fitness boost
Sam McClelland, left, at Dundee United and, right, with Chelsea
Sam McClelland reveals Chelsea kids who were on 'different level' as Dundee United new…
A new access road for Dundee FC's proposed Camperdown stadium would be built at this part of the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View/Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC chiefs admit new stadium could cause matchday congestion on Kingsway
Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was up against a Liverpool player in Owen Beck.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was foiled by a Liverpool player…
Raith defender Keith Watson will face his former side on Friday. Image: SNS.
Keith Watson believes Raith Rovers' fortunes will turn as he prepares to face former…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues firm response over Michael Mellon furore as he provides…
James McPake said Chris Kane adds experience to the Dunfermline team. Images; SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline boss James McPake hails addition of 'proper striker' and reveals season is over…
Graham Carey's goal against Aberdeen should have stood.
VAR mistakes soar as St Johnstone suffer and Dundee get mixed results in latest…
Raith Rovers FC's Stark's Park home
Raith Rovers set for SPFL-era Stark's Park record attendance in Dundee United visit
New artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.
5 other sites Dundee considered for new stadium – including Eden Project land

Conversation