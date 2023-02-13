Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth entrepreneur and her business take centre stage in new BBC Scotland reality TV show, The Agency: Unfiltered.

Kirsten Cameron is the co-founder of the country’s largest influencer agency, Aquarius Creative.

The mum-of-one launched the Glasgow-based company in 2020 with her business partner, Amy Moore.

Since then the pair have gone on to build a successful business promoting brands and managing some of Scotland’s top influencers.

The series follows the day-to-day life of Kirsten and Amy as they navigate their business, giving the public an opportunity to go behind the scenes at the agency and get an insight in to the luxurious lifestyles their clients lead.

Perth entrepreneur’s rise to success

Kirsten, 30, grew up in the Fair City where she attended Perth High School.

She then went on to study fashion marketing at Glasgow Caledonian University before starting her career at fashion brand Quiz as a social media assistant.

After working her way up to creative brand manager, Kirsten and Amy – who also worked at Quiz – set out to start their own business together and last year alone had a turnover of £500,000.

Speaking to The Courier, Kirsten says the business has come a long way from the days when she worked with Amy in her Glasgow flat.

She said: “What Amy and I always say is that people don’t actually know what we do for a job, or what the influencers do, so during filming we wanted to make sure that was portrayed quite well and that people could see what we were actually doing.

“It was really enjoyable and all the girls were really up for filming too.”

The pair represent more than 20 influencers across Scotland, including Reece Donnelly, who starred in the current series of The Apprentice, and Lydia Karakyriakou, the latest bombshell to enter ITV’s Love Island villa.

All six episodes of the show were released on BBC iPlayer on Monday following a premier screening at the Grosvenor cinema in Glasgow on Sunday.

Birth at Perth Royal Infirmary

Along with an exclusive glimpse inside the influencer world, the show also features the birth of Kirsten’s first child, Acé, as she looks to promote one of their members of staff to cover her maternity leave.

The final episode of the show features Perth Royal Infirmary as Kirsten travels through to her home city with partner Adam Coakley to give birth.

Kirsten said: “It was so nice to come back to Perth in the show because it’s so stunning.

“People also joke about it because I’m always talking about Perth and how nice it is and they say, ‘Move back to Perth then if you love it so much’.

“I was so well treated at Perth Royal Infirmary, my sister was my midwife and everyone was so lovely – I felt like I was in a private hospital.”

Kirsten hopes a second season is on the cards but her next focus is on launching Aquarius Creative internationally.

She said: “We definitely want to be known as the number one agency in the UK and open offices in London and Manchester, and we want to be known on a global scale.

“We would love to do a season two and we’ll just have to see how things go but I loved filming it and so did all the girls, so we would love to get involved again.”

The first episode of The Agency: Unfiltered is on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm on Monday