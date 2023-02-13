Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul Komolafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul Komolafe

By Ewan Smith
February 13 2023, 4.38pm
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Paul Komolafe’s football career has taken him from Nigeria to Arbroath via Austria and Uzbekistan.

At 12, he became the family ‘breadwinner’ as he tragically lost his dad to an accident.

In his late teens, he quit Africa for Europe and his lightning quick pace over 100 metres saw some tout him for the Austrian Olympic team.

Scouted by Champions League qualifiers FC Kups, Komolafe was almost frozen out of the game as Austrian side SV Kafenberg refused to release him.

After being missing the European transfer deadline, he moved to Asia to play in the Uzbekistan Super League.

But despite interest to keep him in Uzbekistan after he left Qizilqum, Komolafe was keen to try his luck in the UK with Arbroath.

Breadwinner

“As a kid growing up in Nigeria all I wanted to do was play football,” said Komolafe, 22.

“I did it for fun and never thought anything more of it.

“I never knew it would be such a journey to get to where I am now.

“Did I think I’d play in Austria, Uzbekistan and now Arbroath? No!

“But life has taught me I have to fight hard at whatever I do.

“I lost my dad when I was young. He died in an accident and may he rest in peace.

Paul Komolafe suffered tragedy from a young age. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“I was only 12 and it was a very difficult time for me.

“That kind of experience makes you. I had to grow up quickly and take responsibility for myself.

“I have become the breadwinner for the family. My brothers and sisters look up to me.

“I fight hard because I want to become somebody. I want to succeed and you’ll see that by how I fight on the pitch.

“My dad taught me to work hard every second and minute of every day.”

Paul Komolafe ‘good enough for Austrian Olympic team’

Paul Komolafe is keen to make a name for himself at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Humble and engaging, Komolafe is determined to make the most of his new life in Scotland.

The striker made his debut as a 66th minute substitute in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Raith Rovers.

And Komolafe will be hoping to show the Arbroath fans what he can do against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

With team-mate Toyosi Olusanya recording sprint times that outstrip French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Komolafe is also a speed demon.

“When I was in Austria the coaches were amazed by my pace,” said Komolafe.

“They said: ‘It’s not normal for a footballer to run so fast.’

“They wanted to test how fast I could actually run so they put me on a track and set up a camera to record it.

“Everyone crowded round to watch and I ran 11.3 seconds.

“They couldn’t believe a footballer could get that time but everyone in Austria identifies me as a player who runs fast.

“I broke a record for my age group. I don’t know if it was a joke or not but they said: ‘We can take you to the Olympics.’

“But I’m a football player and I hope I can show Arbroath fans what I can do.

“Everyone as made me feel very welcome.

“The coach, Dick Campbell, is a great man. He’s a great personality, so funny.

“He’s a nice guy who is always making jokes. He makes me laugh every day, every single training session.

“It’s not what he says but how he acts when he’s speaking. He’s funny.”

