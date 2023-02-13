Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul Komolafe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Komolafe’s football career has taken him from Nigeria to Arbroath via Austria and Uzbekistan.

At 12, he became the family ‘breadwinner’ as he tragically lost his dad to an accident.

In his late teens, he quit Africa for Europe and his lightning quick pace over 100 metres saw some tout him for the Austrian Olympic team.

Scouted by Champions League qualifiers FC Kups, Komolafe was almost frozen out of the game as Austrian side SV Kafenberg refused to release him.

After being missing the European transfer deadline, he moved to Asia to play in the Uzbekistan Super League.

But despite interest to keep him in Uzbekistan after he left Qizilqum, Komolafe was keen to try his luck in the UK with Arbroath.

Breadwinner

“As a kid growing up in Nigeria all I wanted to do was play football,” said Komolafe, 22.

“I did it for fun and never thought anything more of it.

“I never knew it would be such a journey to get to where I am now.

“Did I think I’d play in Austria, Uzbekistan and now Arbroath? No!

“But life has taught me I have to fight hard at whatever I do.

“I lost my dad when I was young. He died in an accident and may he rest in peace.

“I was only 12 and it was a very difficult time for me.

“That kind of experience makes you. I had to grow up quickly and take responsibility for myself.

“I have become the breadwinner for the family. My brothers and sisters look up to me.

“I fight hard because I want to become somebody. I want to succeed and you’ll see that by how I fight on the pitch.

“My dad taught me to work hard every second and minute of every day.”

Paul Komolafe ‘good enough for Austrian Olympic team’

Humble and engaging, Komolafe is determined to make the most of his new life in Scotland.

The striker made his debut as a 66th minute substitute in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Raith Rovers.

And Komolafe will be hoping to show the Arbroath fans what he can do against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

With team-mate Toyosi Olusanya recording sprint times that outstrip French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Komolafe is also a speed demon.

“When I was in Austria the coaches were amazed by my pace,” said Komolafe.

“They said: ‘It’s not normal for a footballer to run so fast.’

“They wanted to test how fast I could actually run so they put me on a track and set up a camera to record it.

“Everyone crowded round to watch and I ran 11.3 seconds.

“They couldn’t believe a footballer could get that time but everyone in Austria identifies me as a player who runs fast.

“I broke a record for my age group. I don’t know if it was a joke or not but they said: ‘We can take you to the Olympics.’

“But I’m a football player and I hope I can show Arbroath fans what I can do.

“𝑰𝒕’𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒘𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝒉𝒆 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒉𝒆’𝒔 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈. 𝑯𝒆’𝒔 𝒇𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒚.” New @ArbroathFC star Paul Komolafe loves Dick Campbell. The story of Paul’s incredible journey from Nigeria & Uzbekistan to Arbroath 🔜 @thecouriersport pic.twitter.com/mPJT5R4AxD — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) February 13, 2023

“Everyone as made me feel very welcome.

“The coach, Dick Campbell, is a great man. He’s a great personality, so funny.

“He’s a nice guy who is always making jokes. He makes me laugh every day, every single training session.

“It’s not what he says but how he acts when he’s speaking. He’s funny.”