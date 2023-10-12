Holocaust denier who hid as tutor in Fife will be extradited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holocaust denier who hid as tutor in Fife will be extradited

Vincent Reynouard was told he will be returned to his homeland to stand trial on charges including “public trivialisation of a war crime” and “public incitement to hatred.”

By James Mulholland
French Holocaust denier in Anstruther
Holocaust denier Vincent Reynouard. Image: Campaign Against Antisemitism.

A convicted Holocaust denier who worked as a private tutor in Fife while hiding from the French authorities must be extradited, a sheriff has ruled.

The French citizen has been trying to avoid extradition since being found in Anstruther in November 2022.

His lawyers argued UK law only allows people to be sent back to their homeland if there is an equivalent British crime to the one the foreign state plans to prosecute.

Defence advocate Fred Mackintosh KC argued there is no equivalent law in Scotland to Holocaust denial.

However, Sheriff Chris Dickson, who heard the case in Edinburgh, concluded Reynouard could be extradited to France.

Incriminating video

In a written judgement explaining his decision, Sheriff Dickson wrote about how Reynouard published a video on a website which was called “Jewish Problem: What Solution?”

Sheriff Dickson wrote Reynouard could be heard saying: “There is a Jewish problem – a problem that Hitler saw clearly.

“But I take my thinking further and say that by exploiting the flaws in our society the Jews are revealing them.

“They are the revelators of our own shortcomings. In other words if our societies have a Jewish problem it is because they suffer from a dysfunction at the beginning…

“It is true that the Jews exploit the situation to dominate us, even to enslave us.

“But by doing so, they reveal our own deviances and give us possibility to solve them.

“Therefore, to remove them would be pointless.”

Sign in France
Reynouard will be extradited, a sheriff has ruled. Image: Shutterstock ID.

Sheriff Dickson concluded Reynouard’s “grossly offensive” comments would constitute an offence under Scots law.

He wrote: “I accepted that the respondent did not call for the extermination of the Jewish people… however, I considered that his statements in respect of that video… were nevertheless derogatory towards the Jewish people.

“I considered that these statements taken as a whole were (i) beyond the pale of what is tolerable in our society and (ii) grossly offensive and that any reasonable person in an open and just multi-racial society would find them to be so.

“As regards to the respondent’s intention, I considered that the only reasonable inference that could be drawn was that the respondent intended these statements to be grossly offensive to those whom they relate or was aware that they may be taken so.”

Two-year hunt

Reynouard was apprehended in Anstruther on November 10 2022 on a Trade and Co-operation Agreement warrant.

He is wanted in France as the authorities there believe he is guilty of denying the Holocaust took place – an offence in France.

Reports say Reynouard was using a false identity while working as a private tutor after evading French authorities for two years before being arrested.

Anstruther general view
Reynouard was found in Anstruther last year.

His arrest came after search led by France’s Central Office for the Fight against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes.

The investigation began after the memorial of Oradour-sur-Glane, where Nazi troops killed and destroyed an entire village in June of 1944, was vandalised by graffiti which read ‘Reynouard is right’.

Past crimes of Holocaust denial

Reynouard was first convicted of Holocaust denial in 1991.

He was detained after handing out leaflets denying the existence of gas chambers among high school pupils.

In 1997, he was sacked from his job as a maths teacher at a secondary school in Honfleur, Normandy after the discovery of revisionist texts on his computer hard disk.

He was also found giving his students statistical equations regarding the rate of mortality in Nazi concentration camps.

Oradour-Sur-Glane, France
Oradour-Sur-Glane, France.

In 2005 Reynouard was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment and fined 10,000 Euros by a court for writing a 16-page brochure entitled ‘Holocaust? Here’s what’s kept hidden from you*’.

This was sent to French tourism offices, museums and town halls.

In 2015, he was sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Normandy for denying the Holocaust in a series of Facebook posts.

His most recent conviction came in November 2020 for posting a Holocaust denial video on YouTube.

