Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Cammy Kerr is unique as a Dundee player – if this is the end for him, his 10 years should be celebrated

The 28-year-old has been told he can find a new club after a decade as a Dee.

Image: SNS

By George Cran

It’ll be the end of a Dundee era if Cammy Kerr does indeed move on this month.

A boyhood Dee who has spent his entire career at Dens Park, it’ll look wrong to see Cammy wearing someone else’s shirt.

Not just wrong, plain weird.

Kerr has always been a player that divided opinion among Dundee fans.

And reaction to the news he is free to find a new club has divided opinion once more.

It has brought plenty of sadness.

Some are pleased at the news too. Some are even feeling a bit of both.

Cammy Kerr wheels away after firing in against Partick Thistle
Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

That sadness comes because you don’t get players like Cammy Kerr any more.

The last Dundee player to get a testimonial was Bobby Geddes in 1989!

For those who haven’t been counting the passing of time, that’s almost 35 years.

I was barely out of nappies when that happened.

I may be back in nappies by the time another Dee breaks the 10-year mark. . .

Unique

Cammy Kerr has been a wonderful servant to the club.

His club.

That it may end after 10 years of first-team football is a sad day for such a devoted Dee.

Any Dees who don’t rate him as a player should recognise that devotion and dedication to the club they call their own.

It would be ungrateful not to.

Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Image: SNS

Because Cammy Kerrs are a rare breed.

‘Living the dream’ is the phrase for all young footballers – he’s been living the dream by playing for HIS club, that’s a step beyond.

And it’s something every single football fan in the world would love to do, hence the living the dream sentiment.

Not only that, he’s lifted silverware as a dark blue.

Not many can say that.

And only a select few can say they were part of two league-winning sides as a Dundee player.

Kerr won the Championship last season and was a young kid in 2013/14 as well.

Image: SNS

Gavin Rae captained that side after being a young kid himself back in 1997/98.

You have to go back almost 80 years to find any other Dundee players to have won two league titles.

And there’s another promotion in there as well for Kerr after winning the play-offs in 2020/21.

Three promotions makes him unique in Dundee’s history.

That is exceptional.

Kerr the player

To be able to achieve all he has at Dens Park, Kerr has made the most of what he’s got.

I don’t care what anyone says, he’s a good footballer.

Cammy Kerr wins the ball back for his team. Image: SNS
Image: SNS

Very good one-on-one defending and supremely fit, there’s talent there even if some can’t see it.

His limitation has always been going forward and that’s where he doesn’t quite fit in Tony Docherty’s plans.

The Dundee boss favours wing-backs and attacking ones at that.

Kerr has been through this situation before, though, and outlasted the manager at the time.

This feels different.

But, 10 years is a heck of a stretch and the good times vastly outweigh the bad.

If this is indeed the end for Kerr at Dundee, the history books will remember a player who bleeds dark blue and will remember him fondly.

