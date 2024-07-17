Shoppers react to new M&S Dundee store that was ‘mobbed’ on its first day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Shoppers react to new M&S Dundee store that was ‘mobbed’ on its first day

"The shop and the cafe were mobbed - it felt like half of Dundee was there."

By James Simpson
Customers queue for the opening of M&S Dundee.
Customers queue for the opening of M&S Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield

Shoppers flocked to the new M&S Dundee store after the doors opened to the £5 million outlet.

Customers of the Murraygate branch and nearby foodhall gave their first impressions on Tuesday.

The 48,000 sq ft store was packed throughout the day with people going for a nosy and buying essentials.

Two shoppers said they ended up inside the store for more than two hours, revealing it was “mobbed”.

Inside the new M&S Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield

Margaret Finlay and Alison Hirst said they bought stuff “they didn’t need” after roaming the aisles.

Margaret said: “There was certainly plenty space and it was well stocked.

“We were impressed with how it looked inside and we will be coming back.

“We couldn’t find some household items like towels and dishes though.

“We shopped at both of the other stores previously but it will take a bit of getting used to.”

Margaret Finlay was impressed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Alison Hirst felt parking was problematic. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Alison, 56, said that while they enjoyed the shopping experience the car park at Gallagher Retail Park was “problematic”.

She said: “The shop and the cafe were mobbed – it felt like half of Dundee was there.

“We were in there for two hours and both ended up buying stuff we hadn’t come in for.

“The car park was a bit problematic as it’s just so tight.

The coffee shop was busy on its first day. Image: Elliott Cansfield

“However, that has always been a problem but it certainly needs looked at.

“Overall the shop was very nice inside and I’ll certainly be back.”

‘Significant investment’ in new store

Rose Harkin, 66, was a Murraygate shopper previously and said she was looking for some basics.

She said: “It’s certainly much bigger and airy.

“I was a Murraygate shopper, it was sad to see that store closing.

“However, it’s good to see M&S has made this significant investment in the new store in Dundee.

“It was very busy on Tuesday for the opening day.

“I’ll be back to take proper look around.”

Rose Harkin plans to return for a ‘proper look around’. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Callum Mackie was pleased to see staff from the old Murraygate store present. Image: Janes Simpson/DC Thomson

Regular foodhall shopper Callum Mackie said the new store wasn’t as crammed as he took his first look around.

The 32-year-old said: “It’s good to see the shop open – we actually came on Monday but noticed the foodhall was shut.

“The new shop certainly isn’t as crammed.

“The Murraygate was obviously a mainstay and I know how Dundonians can hate change but folk seemed to like the new shop.

“It was good to see some of the old staff from the other stores here and they seemed happy as we were going about our shopping.”

Conversation