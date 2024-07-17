Shoppers react to new M&S Dundee store that was ‘mobbed’ on its first day

Shoppers flocked to the new M&S Dundee store after the doors opened to the £5 million outlet.

Customers of the Murraygate branch and nearby foodhall gave their first impressions on Tuesday.

The 48,000 sq ft store was packed throughout the day with people going for a nosy and buying essentials.

Two shoppers said they ended up inside the store for more than two hours, revealing it was “mobbed”.

Margaret Finlay and Alison Hirst said they bought stuff “they didn’t need” after roaming the aisles.

Margaret said: “There was certainly plenty space and it was well stocked.

“We were impressed with how it looked inside and we will be coming back.

“We couldn’t find some household items like towels and dishes though.

“We shopped at both of the other stores previously but it will take a bit of getting used to.”

Alison, 56, said that while they enjoyed the shopping experience the car park at Gallagher Retail Park was “problematic”.

She said: “The shop and the cafe were mobbed – it felt like half of Dundee was there.

“We were in there for two hours and both ended up buying stuff we hadn’t come in for.

“The car park was a bit problematic as it’s just so tight.

“However, that has always been a problem but it certainly needs looked at.

“Overall the shop was very nice inside and I’ll certainly be back.”

‘Significant investment’ in new store

Rose Harkin, 66, was a Murraygate shopper previously and said she was looking for some basics.

She said: “It’s certainly much bigger and airy.

“I was a Murraygate shopper, it was sad to see that store closing.

“However, it’s good to see M&S has made this significant investment in the new store in Dundee.

“It was very busy on Tuesday for the opening day.

“I’ll be back to take proper look around.”

Regular foodhall shopper Callum Mackie said the new store wasn’t as crammed as he took his first look around.

The 32-year-old said: “It’s good to see the shop open – we actually came on Monday but noticed the foodhall was shut.

“The new shop certainly isn’t as crammed.

“The Murraygate was obviously a mainstay and I know how Dundonians can hate change but folk seemed to like the new shop.

“It was good to see some of the old staff from the other stores here and they seemed happy as we were going about our shopping.”