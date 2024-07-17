Dundee hairdressers set to move after more than 40 years in the Keiller Centre

A Dundee hair salon is set to move after more than 40 years in the Keiller Centre.

J&J Classics is setting up at the Wellgate Centre as the owners look to take the “next step”.

The business – which was previously called Classics – is owned by Jillian Bryceland and Jillian McIntosh, who took over in 2020.

J&J Classics set to leave Keiller Centre

Jillian Bryceland, 40, said: “We have been thinking about moving across to the Wellgate for about a year now.

“It’s the right time to move, with the way the Keiller Centre is going.

“We’re both excited about the move and we’re ready for a bigger unit to bring on more staff and provide more job opportunities including apprenticeships.

“We’re hoping to have the new premises up and running in four to six weeks.

“We’re like one big family in here with great clientele and we can’t wait to take the next step.”

The duo will be moving into the former ScootaMart on the first floor of the shopping centre next to Iceland.

Between them, they have worked in the hair salon for 51 years – taking on the business when the previous owners retired.

Jillian Bryceland’s father, Paul Denham, has been overseeing the project as the pair gear up to move across.

Jillian McIntosh, 41, said: “Everything is moving more quickly now.

“The new unit will have us as hairdressers, a nail bar, beauty salon, sunbeds and we’re also hoping to have a barber.

Dundee hairdressers taking ‘next step’ with Wellgate move

“Hopefully everyone jumps into the next step with us.

“We’re both super excited about the move and what it will mean for the business – we’ve just received the keys so it’s starting to feel real.

“Of course, we’ll be sad to leave the Keiller Centre behind as it’s been our home since we were 16.

“But at the same time it’s a new journey and a new adventure – bring it on!”

It comes as the Keiller Centre changed hands in a £750,000 deal in April.

And in May, a Dundee board game cafe extended its opening hours after moving from the centre into a unit of Commercial Street.