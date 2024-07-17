Dundee hairdressers set to move after more than 40 years in the Keiller Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hairdressers set to move after more than 40 years in the Keiller Centre

J&J Classics' new unit will include a nail bar, beauty salon, sunbeds and possibly a barber.

By Andrew Robson
Jillian McIntosh and Jillian Bryceland outside the Keiller Centre unit.
Jillian McIntosh and Jillian Bryceland outside the Keiller Centre unit. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Dundee hair salon is set to move after more than 40 years in the Keiller Centre.

J&J Classics is setting up at the Wellgate Centre as the owners look to take the “next step”.

The business – which was previously called Classics – is owned by Jillian Bryceland and Jillian McIntosh, who took over in 2020.

J&J Classics set to leave Keiller Centre

Jillian Bryceland, 40, said: “We have been thinking about moving across to the Wellgate for about a year now.

“It’s the right time to move, with the way the Keiller Centre is going.

“We’re both excited about the move and we’re ready for a bigger unit to bring on more staff and provide more job opportunities including apprenticeships.

“We’re hoping to have the new premises up and running in four to six weeks.

“We’re like one big family in here with great clientele and we can’t wait to take the next step.”

J&J Classics Hairdressers at Christmas
The owners with Paul Denham dressed as Santa and client Karen Soutar at Christmas. Image: Supplied

The duo will be moving into the former ScootaMart on the first floor of the shopping centre next to Iceland.

Between them, they have worked in the hair salon for 51 years – taking on the business when the previous owners retired.

Jillian Bryceland’s father, Paul Denham, has been overseeing the project as the pair gear up to move across.

Jillian McIntosh, 41, said: “Everything is moving more quickly now.

“The new unit will have us as hairdressers, a nail bar, beauty salon, sunbeds and we’re also hoping to have a barber.

Dundee hairdressers taking ‘next step’ with Wellgate move

“Hopefully everyone jumps into the next step with us.

“We’re both super excited about the move and what it will mean for the business – we’ve just received the keys so it’s starting to feel real.

“Of course, we’ll be sad to leave the Keiller Centre behind as it’s been our home since we were 16.

“But at the same time it’s a new journey and a new adventure – bring it on!”

It comes as the Keiller Centre changed hands in a £750,000 deal in April.

And in May, a Dundee board game cafe extended its opening hours after moving from the centre into a unit of Commercial Street.

