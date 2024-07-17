Dundee nightclub to get ‘groovy makeover’ as reopening date revealed

A Dundee nightclub is transforming part of its venue with a £120,000 renovation.

Club Tropicana is getting a “groovy makeover” after the top floor of the venue closed earlier this month.

The South Ward Road nightspots Aura and Venga floors will remain open within the Fat Sam’s building during the works.

Owner Tony Cochrane said renovations are already underway to freshen up the floor, which plays 80s music.

He told The Courier that a new layout will open up the room ahead of reopening on August 31.

He said: “The top floor was needing a freshen up and we’ve got plans in the offing for a special guest for the relaunch.

“The Club Tropicana floor has been hugely popular across all the age groups.

“It’s one big party up there playing fun music from that era.

“Work has already started and we’re looking to open the place up.

“That area of the club is a huge draw for hen parties.

“With that in mind, we’re putting in new booth seating.

“There is £120,000 of work taking place and work is already well underway.

“We’re expected to reopen on August 31 and have a special guest lined up for the reopening.”

Last year the Aura part of the venue underwent an £800,000 revamp with new seating and bars installed.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the Phoenix bar is to change hands after owner Alan Bannerman confirmed the sale of the venue.