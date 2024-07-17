Dundee nightclub to get ‘groovy makeover’ as reopening date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee nightclub to get ‘groovy makeover’ as reopening date revealed

A 'special guest' may attend the relaunch.

By James Simpson
Club Tropicana. (Library image).
Club Tropicana. (Library image).

A Dundee nightclub is transforming part of its venue with a £120,000 renovation.

Club Tropicana is getting a “groovy makeover” after the top floor of the venue closed earlier this month.

The South Ward Road nightspots Aura and Venga floors will remain open within the Fat Sam’s building during the works.

Owner Tony Cochrane said renovations are already underway to freshen up the floor, which plays 80s music.

Tony Cochrane outside his premises on South Ward Road.
Club Tropicana.

He told The Courier that a new layout will open up the room ahead of reopening on August 31.

He said: “The top floor was needing a freshen up and we’ve got plans in the offing for a special guest for the relaunch.

“The Club Tropicana floor has been hugely popular across all the age groups.

“It’s one big party up there playing fun music from that era.

“Work has already started and we’re looking to open the place up.

“That area of the club is a huge draw for hen parties.

“With that in mind, we’re putting in new booth seating.

“There is £120,000 of work taking place and work is already well underway.

“We’re expected to reopen on August 31 and have a special guest lined up for the reopening.”

Last year the Aura part of the venue underwent an £800,000 revamp with new seating and bars installed.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the Phoenix bar is to change hands after owner Alan Bannerman confirmed the sale of the venue.

