Dundee nightclub featuring new ‘video ceiling’ to relaunch with GBX show

Aura will be "one of the best-looking nightclubs in Scotland" according to owner Tony Cochrane.

By James Simpson
Aura nightclub in the Fat Sam's building in Dundee
Aura nightclub in the Fat Sam's building in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee nightclub featuring a new “video ceiling” is set to relaunch with a show by iconic Scottish DJ George Bowie.

Aura Nightclub, which is in the Fat Sam’s building, has undergone an £800,000 revamp after closing about a month ago, according to owner Tony Cochrane.

The venue will welcome revellers back from September 8 – just in time for Dundee freshers week.

Tony says there has been a major overhaul of the ground floor of the nightclub.

Work to revamp Aura Nightclub Dundee
Work to revamp Aura Nightclub. Image: Aura Nightclub/Facebook

He told The Courier: “We’ve had plans in place for around eight months to transform Aura Nightclub.

“Purely by coincidence, the relaunch night will be five years to the day since we opened Aura.

“Workers have been working around the clock – there has been significant investment of £800,000.

Aura Dundee ‘to be one of the best-looking nightclubs in Scotland’

“There is new seating and bars, but one of the big parts of the investment has been the sound and lighting.

“Our video ceiling has also been installed. We believe it’s going to be one of the best-looking nightclubs in Scotland.”

Bowie’s GBX Anthems show on September 8 is expected to be a sell-out, with the city busy with freshers starting university.

Tony – who also runs Fat Sam’s and Club Tropicana – says there are a few other details about the new-look Aura Nightclub yet to be revealed.

Tony Cochrane outside Aura Nightclub Dundee
Nightclub boss Tony Cochrane.
A sign outside Aura Nightclub Dundee
Aura nightclub is set to reopen.

He added: “I believe the nightclub experience has come back with a vengeance since the pandemic.

“There are a few more bits and pieces we’re still working on ahead of the reopening.

“I’m excited to see the final product and welcome people back inside.”

It comes as The Courier has delved into the 10 Dundee pubs that deserve classic status.

Meanwhile, next door to Aura, plans are afoot for a block of flats on the site of the former Liquid nightclub.

