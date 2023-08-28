Dundee’s Max Anderson reportedly heading for Inverness loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Max Anderson reportedly heading for Inverness loan

The Dens Park midfielder has found game time hard to come by this season.

By George Cran
Max Anderson in action for Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS
Max Anderson in action for Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS

Dundee midfielder Max Anderson is a loan target for Inverness, according to reports.

The Daily Record are reporting that Billy Dodds is keen to add the Scotland U/21 international to his squad this week.

Anderson has found game time hard to come by this season under new boss Tony Docherty and was an unused sub during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Hearts.

He started the Dee’s opening match of the season at Bonnyrigg Rose on July 18 but was substituted at half-time and hasn’t played a minute since.

Max Anderson takes on Buckie Thistle. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Max Anderson in action for Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

Inverness have been struggling in the league this term and find themselves rock bottom of the Championship with three defeats out of three.

After beating Bonnyrigg themselves to kick off the campaign, Caley Thistle have lost six straight matches and were beaten by Airdrieonians at the weekend.

Anderson played 27 times last season as Dundee won the Championship title.

