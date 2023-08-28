Dundee’s Max Anderson reportedly heading for Inverness loan

Dundee midfielder Max Anderson is a loan target for Inverness, according to reports.

The Daily Record are reporting that Billy Dodds is keen to add the Scotland U/21 international to his squad this week.

Anderson has found game time hard to come by this season under new boss Tony Docherty and was an unused sub during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Hearts.

He started the Dee’s opening match of the season at Bonnyrigg Rose on July 18 but was substituted at half-time and hasn’t played a minute since.

Inverness have been struggling in the league this term and find themselves rock bottom of the Championship with three defeats out of three.

After beating Bonnyrigg themselves to kick off the campaign, Caley Thistle have lost six straight matches and were beaten by Airdrieonians at the weekend.

Anderson played 27 times last season as Dundee won the Championship title.