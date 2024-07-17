Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

World’s best pie shop could be turned into Angus flats

An application has been submitted to convert the famous Pirie butcher's shop in the village of Newtyle.

By Graham Brown
Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie outside the shop which could no be converted into flats. Image: Ron Cathro
Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie outside the shop which could no be converted into flats. Image: Ron Cathro

An Angus butcher’s shop which turned out world champion Scotch pies in their thousands could become three flats.

The Church Street premises in Newtyle was the home of family firm James Pirie & Son.

And the father and son business claimed the world pie crown on an unprecedented five occasions – its last in January this year.

Owner Alan Pirie and his wife, Norma retired in April after more than six decades devoted to the business.

Alan Pirie in butcher gear smiling as he holds two pies to the camera behind the counter in his Newtyle shop
Scotland’s pie king Alan Pirie celebrated his last world title this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And now proposals have come forward to turn the former shop and outbuildings into three flats.

Tealing firm Sidlaw Building and Joinery Services want to create a two-bed and two one-bed homes.

The former shop would be split to become one and two-bedroom flats.

Another building at the rear of the property is lined up for conversion to a second one-bed flat.

The application has just been submitted to Angus Council. A decision is expected in due course.

Famous Pirie products live on

And although the shutters came down on the shop, the famous pies are still being produced to the winning Pirie formula.

In April, Alan announced it was one of the recipes sold to McCaskie’s of Wemyss Bay.

The Inverclyde firm is the UK’s butcher of the year. Its owners said they were delighted to snap up the Pirie brand and its legendary recipes.

Those also include the Angus firm’s title-winning sausages.

McCaskie’s plans to launch a new Pirie & Son website to satisfy online customers.

