An Angus butcher’s shop which turned out world champion Scotch pies in their thousands could become three flats.

The Church Street premises in Newtyle was the home of family firm James Pirie & Son.

And the father and son business claimed the world pie crown on an unprecedented five occasions – its last in January this year.

Owner Alan Pirie and his wife, Norma retired in April after more than six decades devoted to the business.

And now proposals have come forward to turn the former shop and outbuildings into three flats.

Tealing firm Sidlaw Building and Joinery Services want to create a two-bed and two one-bed homes.

The former shop would be split to become one and two-bedroom flats.

Another building at the rear of the property is lined up for conversion to a second one-bed flat.

The application has just been submitted to Angus Council. A decision is expected in due course.

Famous Pirie products live on

And although the shutters came down on the shop, the famous pies are still being produced to the winning Pirie formula.

In April, Alan announced it was one of the recipes sold to McCaskie’s of Wemyss Bay.

The Inverclyde firm is the UK’s butcher of the year. Its owners said they were delighted to snap up the Pirie brand and its legendary recipes.

Those also include the Angus firm’s title-winning sausages.

McCaskie’s plans to launch a new Pirie & Son website to satisfy online customers.