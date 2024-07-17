Dundee council secures £27k grant in bid to tackle city’s chewing gum problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council secures £27k grant in bid to tackle city’s chewing gum problem

The money will be used to purchase cleaning street cleaning equipment and to introduce "street cleansing activities".

By Laura Devlin
The cleanliness of Dundee city centre has come under scrutiny in recent months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee council is set to benefit from a £27,500 grant aimed at tackling the problem of chewing gum on the city’s streets.

The local authority successfully bid for the highest grant available from the Keep Britain Tidy task force, a scheme funded by companies who produce chewing gum.

It’s will be used to purchase street cleaning equipment and fund “street cleansing activities” which will focus on encouraging people to stop littering gum.

The money has been welcomed by councillors on the administration, who also urged Dundonians to play their part in keeping the city clean.

Additional street cleaning equipment will be purchased using the money. Image: DC Thomson.

Convener of the fair work, economic growth infrastructure committee, Councillor Steven Rome said: “This scheme will see an initial focus on our city centre area.

“Dundee city centre is an attractive destination, and cleanliness and appearance play an important role in that.

“The council’s services will be taking steps to target chewing gum litter. We ask that members of the public make their task as easy as possible by disposing of their chewing gum waste appropriately.”

Dundee city cleanliness under scrutiny

The cleanliness of Dundee city centre has come under scrutiny in recent months after an exclusive survey by The Courier found more than half of respondents felt the cleanliness of the city’s High Street was “poor” or “very poor”.

And last week, figures from the council’s environment management team revealed the number of street cleaners employed by the local authority had fallen by more than a quarter since 2015.

Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander speaking at The Courier’s High Street Summit earlier this year.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This represents a decline of 35%.

The concerns led to council leader John Alexander pledging an additional £200,000 to help clean up the city, with him admitting cleanliness in Dundee had “taken a dip”.

The money will be spent on recruiting temporary street cleaners, purchasing additional litter bins for the city and supporting community clean ups.

