3 Dundee talking points as new boy shines and Jon McCracken makes Arbroath pay the penalty

The Dark Blues ran out 2-0 winners at Gayfield.

Luke McCowan salutes the Dundee fans after opening the scoring at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan salutes the Dundee fans after opening the scoring at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee are two from two and six points from six as Tony Docherty’s side take control of their Premier Sports Cup group.

Two points clear at the top thanks to a deserved 2-0 win at Arbroath, it’s been a strong start to the season for the Dark Blues.

Chances have been plenty in both matches – Bonnyrigg were put the sword on Saturday, Tuesday saw a Man of the Match display from Lichties goalkeeper Aidan McAdams keep the score down.

Arbroath were a far harder nut to crack but the answers were found and positivity continues.

A penalty from Luke McCowan and Ethan Ingram’s first goal for the club sealed the deal.

Luke McCowan (centre) and Ethan Ingram grabbed the goals in the cup win at Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to analyse all the action.

Ethan Ingram

He’s only played a game-and-a-half for his new club but already the West Brom kid is showing just why Docherty was so pleased to get him.

The right wing-back put in a strong performance and grabbing the goal that sealed victory capped a very good night for the ex-England U/20 international.

There is a fluidity about his movement up and down the right flank.

Ethan Ingram
Dundee’s Ethan Ingram shares a joke with a fan at Gayfield. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Early on Ingram burst through after a long team passing move before cutting the ball across for Scott Tiffoney to see his effort saved.

He was an outlet down that flank and showed his athleticism in other ways, too.

Ingram was often an out-ball from the back – his leap in the air is a real asset and he won countless headers that set off an attack for his side.

The goal, too, showed his ability. Some would have blazed that chance over, it would have been easy to do so.

Ethan Ingram knocks in for 2-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ethan Ingram knocks in for 2-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Simon Murray saw his shot saved before the ball fell to Ingram at the far post but his finish was unerring as it almost burst the top of the net.

Early days suggest the Dee have got themselves a good one in Ingram.

Jon McCracken

It was certainly a night for goalkeepers. McAdams had to be at his best throughout the 90 minutes to keep his team in the contest.

Up the other end, McCracken was less busy but no less impressive.

Two big saves kept the score goal-less in the first half.

The first came from the penalty spot after Mo Sylla had taken out Innes Murray as he attempted a clearance.

Jon McCracken saves Innes Murray's penalty to keep the score goal-less. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken saves Innes Murray's penalty to keep the score goal-less. Image: SNS

McCracken was equal to it, though, diving to his right to deny the Arbroath dangerman. In pre-season last year, the Dee goalie also saved a penalty in a friendly at Gayfield in that same goal.

Later in the half, Murray again turned and volleyed but once more McCracken was there to deny the hosts the lead.

Two big saves at big moments set up the second half for the Dee to take victory.

His kicking, too, is a real asset. Very calm on the ball, McCracken gives Dundee a spare man in possession but also has real accuracy in booming long passes forward.

Whether it is to Ingram on the flank or to set Tiffoney scurrying away in behind, McCracken brings plenty to the table.

Strikers

With three first-teamers out injured, Docherty’s options off the bench are relatively light.

Some good young talent on there but certainly young and inexperienced.

Signings are needed to bolster certain areas, left wing-back is the glaring requirement while another centre-back might be needed with Clark Robertson and Joe Shaughnessy out.

Simon Murray made his debut as a second-half sub at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Simon Murray made his debut as a second-half sub at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Where Docherty does have options is in attack.

Curtis Main started alongside Scott Tiffoney. Both have been in fine form in the early stages of the season, though neither could get on the scoresheet on Tuesday.

And off the bench came debutants Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Murray is still working his way to fitness but showed sharpness as he returned to his former club, though he’ll be disappointed not to have grabbed a debut goal.

Palmer-Houlden, too, brings something a bit different. Big, strong and athletic, the Bristol City loanee is a good option to call upon.

Work still to be done on the transfer front but Docherty will be happy with his striking options.

