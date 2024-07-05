EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Ingram on playing with Germany star Jamal Musiala and why he chose Dundee over West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Ingram on playing with Germany star Jamal Musiala and why he chose Dundee over West Brom

The attacking full-back turned down a new contract at West Brom and had other options down south.

Ethan Ingram
Ethan Ingram joined his new Dundee team-mates on their training camp in Poland. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Ethan Ingram admits he had to be selfish this summer.

It is a crucial time for the 21-year-old with just one season of senior football to his name.

He got a taste of the real thing last season on loan at Salford City.

At parent club West Bromwich Albion, a new deal was on the table at the Hawthorns.

He was highly-regarded by the Baggies, having spent nine years in the club’s youth setup and earning caps at England U/17, U/18 and U/20 level.

However, there was no guarantee of a first-team chance next season.

Ethan Ingram featuring for West Brom in 2022. Image: PA
Dundee’s latest signing Ethan Ingram played just three times for West Brom. Image: PA

And Ingram wasn’t prepared to wait any longer.

In came Dundee with a very persuasive pitch from manager Tony Docherty and Ingram made the big decision to take control of his career.

“They offered me an extra year but there wasn’t a guarantee,” Ingram exclusively told Courier Sport at the Dark Blues training camp in Poland.

“I had a lot of chats with the gaffer and I came to the conclusion it would be better for me to come here and play and improve myself.

“It was hard to leave West Brom but I had to be a bit selfish. At this age I need to play and I can’t sit around waiting for something to happen, I need to do something about it myself.

“If I didn’t have the move to Salford I’d maybe still be in that situation. I loved it [at Salford], out of your comfort zone boosts you – you have to survive, you are in at the deep end.

“I got that taste of playing first-team football. I need that and I want more of it.

“This is the perfect place to get that.”

Why Dundee?

Ingram had other opportunities in League One down south but chose the Scottish Premiership.

And he credits Tony Docherty for convincing him Dens Park was the place to call home.

“The big motivation was the gaffer. The way he approached me, showed a lot of love to me and that sold me on the move,” Ingram added.

Tony Docherty in Poland
Dundee boss Tony Docherty jokes with his players during the club’s training camp in Poland. Image: David Young.

“The Scottish Premiership is a massive league and it’s definitely one that is improving.

“Dundee were obviously just a few points off a European spot last season and that’s something I know they want here.

“I think that’s achievable. Everyone wants to play in Europe and that was a massive thing for me.

“The manager had done a lot of homework on me and he wants to improve me as a player – that’s what I want as well.

“If he gives me the games and allows me to play then I’ll prove it to him and everyone.”

Jamal Musiala

Ingram has been welcomed by all his Dundee team-mates at Hotel Remes, where the Dark Blues are spending the week training.

He’s eager to get out on the pitch for the first time on Saturday when they face Lech Poznan at the Polish side’s training centre.

Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala celebrates a goal for Germany at Euro 24. Image: Shutterstock

The match kicks off at 1pm UK time and will be finished in time for Ingram to join his new team-mates in watching the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

First up will be England’s clash with Switzerland.

The right-back, though, will also keep an eye on another quarter-final as an ex-team-mate takes to the field with Germany.

Ingram played with the likes of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Carney Chukweumeka of Chelsea in his time with England but the first name that came to mind was Jamal Musiala.

One of the top scorers at the Euros and a star with Germany, Musiala played for England at youth level alongside Ingram and he says his quality was “insane”.

“You could see it even then,” Ingram added.

But Ingram admits watching England with a group of Scotsmen will be a new experience.

“If we win, it’ll be a good night. If not, I probably won’t hear the end of it!”

Conversation