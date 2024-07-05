EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Ingram on playing with Germany star Jamal Musiala and why he chose Dundee over West Brom

Ethan Ingram admits he had to be selfish this summer.

It is a crucial time for the 21-year-old with just one season of senior football to his name.

He got a taste of the real thing last season on loan at Salford City.

At parent club West Bromwich Albion, a new deal was on the table at the Hawthorns.

He was highly-regarded by the Baggies, having spent nine years in the club’s youth setup and earning caps at England U/17, U/18 and U/20 level.

However, there was no guarantee of a first-team chance next season.

And Ingram wasn’t prepared to wait any longer.

In came Dundee with a very persuasive pitch from manager Tony Docherty and Ingram made the big decision to take control of his career.

“They offered me an extra year but there wasn’t a guarantee,” Ingram exclusively told Courier Sport at the Dark Blues training camp in Poland.

“I had a lot of chats with the gaffer and I came to the conclusion it would be better for me to come here and play and improve myself.

“It was hard to leave West Brom but I had to be a bit selfish. At this age I need to play and I can’t sit around waiting for something to happen, I need to do something about it myself.

“If I didn’t have the move to Salford I’d maybe still be in that situation. I loved it [at Salford], out of your comfort zone boosts you – you have to survive, you are in at the deep end.

“I got that taste of playing first-team football. I need that and I want more of it.

“This is the perfect place to get that.”

Why Dundee?

Ingram had other opportunities in League One down south but chose the Scottish Premiership.

And he credits Tony Docherty for convincing him Dens Park was the place to call home.

“The big motivation was the gaffer. The way he approached me, showed a lot of love to me and that sold me on the move,” Ingram added.

“The Scottish Premiership is a massive league and it’s definitely one that is improving.

“Dundee were obviously just a few points off a European spot last season and that’s something I know they want here.

“I think that’s achievable. Everyone wants to play in Europe and that was a massive thing for me.

“The manager had done a lot of homework on me and he wants to improve me as a player – that’s what I want as well.

“If he gives me the games and allows me to play then I’ll prove it to him and everyone.”

Jamal Musiala

Ingram has been welcomed by all his Dundee team-mates at Hotel Remes, where the Dark Blues are spending the week training.

He’s eager to get out on the pitch for the first time on Saturday when they face Lech Poznan at the Polish side’s training centre.

The match kicks off at 1pm UK time and will be finished in time for Ingram to join his new team-mates in watching the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

First up will be England’s clash with Switzerland.

The right-back, though, will also keep an eye on another quarter-final as an ex-team-mate takes to the field with Germany.

Ingram played with the likes of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Carney Chukweumeka of Chelsea in his time with England but the first name that came to mind was Jamal Musiala.

One of the top scorers at the Euros and a star with Germany, Musiala played for England at youth level alongside Ingram and he says his quality was “insane”.

“You could see it even then,” Ingram added.

But Ingram admits watching England with a group of Scotsmen will be a new experience.

“If we win, it’ll be a good night. If not, I probably won’t hear the end of it!”