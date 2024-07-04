Ethan Ingram to Dundee: Why signing shows Dens strategy change as ex-England kid brands WBA departure ‘very, very disappointing’

Dundee’s transfer business this week has shown two big changes in strategy from the Dark Blues.

Tony Docherty is in the midst of his second summer as manager at Dens Park.

A year ago the squad was heavy with loan signings, many of whom made big contributions to the club’s first top-six finish since 2015.

But the temporary nature of loan deals means you have to start again from scratch when the season comes to a close.

The likes of Owen Beck, Aaron Donnelly, Michael Mellon, Owen Dodgson and Malachi Boateng all brought plenty to the party last season.

However, they are all gone now, returned to their parent clubs.

This summer has been a marked shift in approach – loans will still be used to supplement the squad but it’s about building for the future now.

And that means permanent deals.

Today’s capture of Ethan Ingram is testament to that.

Dundee’s initial approach was with a view to a loan deal, expecting the highly-rated youngster to put pen to paper on a new deal at West Brom.

However, he turned that down and the opportunity arose to make it into a permanent arrangement – something the Dark Blues were more than happy to make happen.

Who is Ethan Ingram?

The 21-year-old was capped three times by England at U/20 level, making his debut in a 3-0 win over Chile in 2022. He would then start the following game against Morocco and come off the bench in victory over Australia.

He’d also turned out at U/17 and U/18 level.

Ingram has, though, played more time for England youth teams than the West Brom first team. He made just three appearances for the Baggies, all in the League Cup, but did score the winning penalty for their U/21 side to win the Premier League Cup in 2022.

Last season saw his first taste of regular senior football as he played 27 times for Salford City in League Two, scoring once.

He also grabbed one assist but picked up eight yellow cards. And bookings seem to be a regular hazard for the full-back – he earned 15 yellows in 51 appearances in Premier League 2, the top U/21 league down south.

What they said

Former England international Carlton Palmer, who started his career at West Brom, said last month it would be “a massive blow” to see Ingram leave the Hawthorns.

He told Football League World: “The West Brom academy graduate and former England youth international has got a really bright future ahead of him.

“Given that he’s come through the ranks at West Brom, and that he’s got a very promising career ahead of him and he’s highly sought after, this would be very, very disappointing for the West Brom faithful.

“I don’t understand why his contract was allowed to run down to as far as what it has done.

“So, it’s not encouraging news at the moment, because if the 21-year-old does not see his future at the club, as it stands, West Brom would be very disappointed to see this lad go.”

Two Ethans?

Last season was the two Owens at wing-back, Beck and Dodgson. This season it could well be two Ethans.

In addition to Ingram, Dundee are trying to conclude a deal for Ethan Bristow.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international has joined the Dark Blues for their Polish training camp and played as a trialist in yesterday’s win over Banik Ostrava.

That, too, will be a permanent switch if all goes smoothly in finalising the deal.

The other thing it shows is a change of strategy on the pitch, or at least a change in the kind of player targeted this summer.

Both Ethans are good athletes and strong runners. More notably, though, they are very much attack-minded.

They may play at full-back or wing-back – the latter is more likely at Dens Park this coming season – but their strength is providing width and deliveries into the box for the attacking side of the game.

Beck and Dodgson last term were similar – stronger in attack than defence – but the change this season is the aim to have attacking wing-backs on BOTH sides.

Jordan McGhee had a superb season at right wing-back last season, scoring five goals in the Premiership.

Very good at getting on the end of crosses but being a creative player isn’t a strength of the Dundee stalwart.

And that’s the plan for Docherty with attacking wing-backs a key part of the strategy in the campaign to come.