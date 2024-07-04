Ethan Ingram to Dundee: Why signing shows Dens strategy change as ex-England kid brands WBA departure ‘very, very disappointing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ethan Ingram to Dundee: Why signing shows Dens strategy change as ex-England kid brands WBA departure ‘very, very disappointing’

The Dark Blues have announced Ingram's capture to end nine years at the Hawthorns.

Ethan Ingram featuring for West Brom in 2022.
Ethan Ingram featuring for West Brom in 2022. Image: PA
By George Cran

Dundee’s transfer business this week has shown two big changes in strategy from the Dark Blues.

Tony Docherty is in the midst of his second summer as manager at Dens Park.

A year ago the squad was heavy with loan signings, many of whom made big contributions to the club’s first top-six finish since 2015.

But the temporary nature of loan deals means you have to start again from scratch when the season comes to a close.

The likes of Owen Beck, Aaron Donnelly, Michael Mellon, Owen Dodgson and Malachi Boateng all brought plenty to the party last season.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the sidelines carrying a folder
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty is reshaping his squad. Image: SNS

However, they are all gone now, returned to their parent clubs.

This summer has been a marked shift in approach – loans will still be used to supplement the squad but it’s about building for the future now.

And that means permanent deals.

Today’s capture of Ethan Ingram is testament to that.

Dundee’s initial approach was with a view to a loan deal, expecting the highly-rated youngster to put pen to paper on a new deal at West Brom.

However, he turned that down and the opportunity arose to make it into a permanent arrangement – something the Dark Blues were more than happy to make happen.

Who is Ethan Ingram?

Dundee new boy Ethan Ingram in action for England U/18s.
Dundee new boy Ethan Ingram in action for England U/18s. Image: Shutterstock

The 21-year-old was capped three times by England at U/20 level, making his debut in a 3-0 win over Chile in 2022. He would then start the following game against Morocco and come off the bench in victory over Australia.

He’d also turned out at U/17 and U/18 level.

Ingram has, though, played more time for England youth teams than the West Brom first team. He made just three appearances for the Baggies, all in the League Cup, but did score the winning penalty for their U/21 side to win the Premier League Cup in 2022.

Ethan Ingram en route to scoring his first senior goal at Salford City last season.
Ethan Ingram en route to scoring his first senior goal at Salford City last season. Image: Shutterstock

Last season saw his first taste of regular senior football as he played 27 times for Salford City in League Two, scoring once.

He also grabbed one assist but picked up eight yellow cards. And bookings seem to be a regular hazard for the full-back – he earned 15 yellows in 51 appearances in Premier League 2, the top U/21 league down south.

What they said

Former England international Carlton Palmer, who started his career at West Brom, said last month it would be “a massive blow” to see Ingram leave the Hawthorns.

He told Football League World: “The West Brom academy graduate and former England youth international has got a really bright future ahead of him.

Carlton Palmer played 18 times for England.
Carlton Palmer played 18 times for England. Image: PA

“Given that he’s come through the ranks at West Brom, and that he’s got a very promising career ahead of him and he’s highly sought after, this would be very, very disappointing for the West Brom faithful.

“I don’t understand why his contract was allowed to run down to as far as what it has done.

“So, it’s not encouraging news at the moment, because if the 21-year-old does not see his future at the club, as it stands, West Brom would be very disappointed to see this lad go.”

Two Ethans?

Last season was the two Owens at wing-back, Beck and Dodgson. This season it could well be two Ethans.

In addition to Ingram, Dundee are trying to conclude a deal for Ethan Bristow.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international has joined the Dark Blues for their Polish training camp and played as a trialist in yesterday’s win over Banik Ostrava.

Dundee trialist Ethan Bristow in action.
Dundee trialist Ethan Bristow in action. Image: David Young

That, too, will be a permanent switch if all goes smoothly in finalising the deal.

The other thing it shows is a change of strategy on the pitch, or at least a change in the kind of player targeted this summer.

Both Ethans are good athletes and strong runners. More notably, though, they are very much attack-minded.

They may play at full-back or wing-back – the latter is more likely at Dens Park this coming season – but their strength is providing width and deliveries into the box for the attacking side of the game.

Beck and Dodgson last term were similar – stronger in attack than defence – but the change this season is the aim to have attacking wing-backs on BOTH sides.

Jordan McGhee had a superb season at right wing-back last season, scoring five goals in the Premiership.

Very good at getting on the end of crosses but being a creative player isn’t a strength of the Dundee stalwart.

And that’s the plan for Docherty with attacking wing-backs a key part of the strategy in the campaign to come.

Conversation