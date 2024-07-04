EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks trialists after being impressed in friendly victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks trialists after being impressed in friendly victory

The Dark Blues saw two trialists feature in their win over Banik Ostrava.

Tony Docherty gets his message across ahead of Dundee's clash with Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
Tony Docherty gets his message across ahead of Dundee's clash with Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Dundee have been tracking trialist Alex Rodriguez for over a year.

The Spaniard was one of two trialists who played 45 minutes as the Dark Blues defeated Banik Ostrava 3-0 in Poland.

Rodriguez came through the ranks at Sunderland before spells with Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, Boavista in Portugal and Romanian side Sepsi were followed by a year at Motherwell and five at Oxford United.

In January he joined Forest Green Rovers but was unable to help them avoid a second-straight relegation, this time out of the English Football League.

But he’s now on the lookout for a new club and has impressed Dens Park gaffer Docherty.

Alex Rodriguez in action for Oxford United. Image: PA
Alex Rodriguez in action for Oxford United. Image: PA

“I think they were excellent,” the Dark Blues boss revealed exclusively to Courier Sport in Poland when asked about his two trialists.

“Alex Rodriguez we looked at last summer but we didn’t move on it.

“He’d had an injury but he’s out here to join us. He comes recommended and we know all about him.

“His performances in training have been great and I think his performance in the second half showed he is a good player who can fit within that system.

“We’re having a close look at him and he has impressed.”

Ethan Bristow

The other trialist was Saint Kitts and Nevis international Ethan Bristow, who featured at left wing-back.

Courier Sport revealed earlier this week the Dark Blues are closing in on his permanent signing from Minnesota United. That the MLS club allowed him to feature as a trialist shows how close that deal is to be completed.

Dundee trialist Ethan Bristow in action. Image: David Young
Dundee trialist Ethan Bristow in action. Image: David Young

Following the success of Owen Beck last season, left wing-back is a key position for Docherty to fill ahead of the Premiership campaign.

And he’s been pleased by Bristow this week.

“We’ve been looking for a while at that position and Ethan has come in and acquitted himself well,” Docherty added.

“He’s trained well and we could see his quality in terms of possession and set-play delivery.

“He’s a bit short of match fitness but that’s the reason he is here.

“What we have seen we’re really pleased with.”

