EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks trialists after being impressed in friendly victory

Dundee have been tracking trialist Alex Rodriguez for over a year.

The Spaniard was one of two trialists who played 45 minutes as the Dark Blues defeated Banik Ostrava 3-0 in Poland.

Rodriguez came through the ranks at Sunderland before spells with Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, Boavista in Portugal and Romanian side Sepsi were followed by a year at Motherwell and five at Oxford United.

In January he joined Forest Green Rovers but was unable to help them avoid a second-straight relegation, this time out of the English Football League.

But he’s now on the lookout for a new club and has impressed Dens Park gaffer Docherty.

“I think they were excellent,” the Dark Blues boss revealed exclusively to Courier Sport in Poland when asked about his two trialists.

“Alex Rodriguez we looked at last summer but we didn’t move on it.

“He’d had an injury but he’s out here to join us. He comes recommended and we know all about him.

“His performances in training have been great and I think his performance in the second half showed he is a good player who can fit within that system.

“We’re having a close look at him and he has impressed.”

Ethan Bristow

The other trialist was Saint Kitts and Nevis international Ethan Bristow, who featured at left wing-back.

Courier Sport revealed earlier this week the Dark Blues are closing in on his permanent signing from Minnesota United. That the MLS club allowed him to feature as a trialist shows how close that deal is to be completed.

Following the success of Owen Beck last season, left wing-back is a key position for Docherty to fill ahead of the Premiership campaign.

And he’s been pleased by Bristow this week.

“We’ve been looking for a while at that position and Ethan has come in and acquitted himself well,” Docherty added.

“He’s trained well and we could see his quality in terms of possession and set-play delivery.

“He’s a bit short of match fitness but that’s the reason he is here.

“What we have seen we’re really pleased with.”