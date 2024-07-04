Man spared jail after bloody knife fight with brother in Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man spared jail after bloody knife fight with brother in Dundee street

Liam Smith had blood running down his face when an off-duty police officer sprung into action to stop him from attacking his brother Reece.

By Ciaran Shanks
Liam Smith
Liam Smith. Image: Facebook.

A man who knifed his brother during a bloody brawl in the middle of a Dundee street has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Liam Smith had blood running down his face when an off-duty police officer sprung into action to stop him from attacking his brother Reece in the Douglas area of the city.

His brother was left with a serious injury to his ring finger after being struck with a blade.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Smith no longer speaks to his brother and has since taken positive steps to turn his life around.

Slashed brother’s ring finger

The off-duty officer was visiting a relative on Banchory Road just before 10am when the chaos unfolded in the street.

“She heard a commotion and looked outside and saw the complainer and accused arguing in the street,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said.

“The accused had blood on his face. He returned from the close in possession of a knife.

Banchory Road, near St Pius school. Stock image

“They were still arguing and he repeatedly tried to strike the complainer, but he managed to get on top of the accused and tried to remove the knife from his possession.

“The complainer was also in possession of a knife. The accused struck the complainer to the left hand causing an injury to the ring finger.”

The police officer ran outside and urged Smith, of Pitalpin Court, to stop but he continued to attack his brother.

Smith chased his brother along Ballindean Road with the pair eventually dispersing. A resident found the handle from a knife in the close but Smith picked it up and ran off.

Police traced him near St Pius Primary School with Smith claiming his brother had been throwing bricks at him.

‘I’m going to jail aren’t I?’

While being taken to Ninewells for treatment to his head injury, Smith said: “I took it too far. He came at me. I took a knife and I overdone it. I’m going to jail aren’t I?”

Smith, 28, required seven stitches to his forehead while his brother required plastic surgery for his finger injury and had his arm placed in a cast.

A guilty plea was tendered to causing Reece Smith severe injury on September 22 2022 by repeatedly trying to strike him with a knife before striking him on the body with a knife to his severe injury.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

Smith returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Jim Caird presented Sheriff Paul Brown with a number of positive references in Smith’s favour.

Smith had previously undertaken a rehab programme for alcohol and substance misuse in Glasgow and was now engaging with addiction services as well as the Street Soccer scheme.

Mr Caird said: “He certainly has strong potential for the future.

“He and his brother were brought up in difficult circumstances. He sees this incident as going back to childhood experiences where they used to fight.

“He was attacked by his brother initially but takes full responsibility for the matter.

“He wants nothing to do with his brother.”

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered Smith to perform 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a 12-month restriction of liberty order.

Smith will remain indoors between 9pm and 7am during that period.

The sentences were imposed as a direct alternative to a prison term.

