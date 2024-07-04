Brothers, 18 and 20, take reins at Perthshire hotel on banks of Loch Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brothers, 18 and 20, take reins at Perthshire hotel on banks of Loch Tay

Adam and Rory Hitchins are running the Ben Lawers Hotel over the summer.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Ben Lawers Hotel re-opens
Rory and Adam Hitchins outside the hotel. Image: Ben Lawers Hotel

A pair of young brothers have taken the reins of a Perthshire hotel on the banks of Loch Tay.

Adam Hitchins, 18, and brother Rory, 20, are running the Ben Lawers Hotel until September to see how the venue fares.

The hotel, which sits on the northern banks of Loch Tay between Kenmore and Killin, has been owned by their parents – Ian and Sian Hitchins – for the past 25 years.

During the last eight of those, it has been run by tenants, whose lease has now ended – giving the brothers the chance to take it on.

The venue is not currently offering accommodation but the bar and restaurant are open for business.

Ben Lawers hotel
The hotel has stunning views over Loch Tay. Image: Ben Lawers Hotel

Rory told The Courier: “When the tenant’s lease ran out, mum and dad asked if we would like to take it on for the summer season to see how it went.

“We have both grown up in the hotel trade with our parents so we decided to take a chance.

“This is a chance for the next generation of our family to get back into the Ben Lawers Hotel.

‘Really exciting chance’ for brothers at Ben Lawers Hotel

“For now it’s only Adam and me with a bit of help from mum and dad but we may have to look at taking on staff as the summer goes on and it, hopefully, gets busier.”

Rory says he has seen the hotel trade from all sides over the years, having worked in front of house, the kitchen and the bar.

However, it is unclear what will happen when he returns to university after the summer.

He said: “I am currently at Aberdeen University studying finance and economics and I will be going back in September as I still have three years of my course to go.

Ben Lawers Hotel reopens
The hotel is back open for food and drink over the summer. Image: Ben Lawers Hotel

“As a result, I won’t be carrying on with the hotel after that and, as yet, no decision has been made about what will happen to the hotel over the winter.

“I am kind of testing the water to see how this goes and I don’t yet know if I want to make my future career in the hotel trade, which is pretty challenging at the moment.

“However, for the time being, this is really exciting for us and gives us a chance to really learn a lot about the hotel trade.”

The hotel is currently closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

