Perth rapist caged after 20 years of ‘violent and sexually depraved’ conduct

A Perth rapist who targeted three women during a campaign of “controlling, violent and sexually depraved behaviour” spanning more than two decades has been jailed.

Brian McGlashan was convicted of eight charges, including rape and assault, following a trial at Dundee High Court.

The 57-year-old preyed on his victims between 1996 and 2019 at addresses in the Perthshire area.

During one attack, he pushed one woman and held her over the River Tay and threatened her.

He attacked her, leaving her severely injured and scarred for life, the court heard.

Voyeurism charge

McGlashan isolated a second woman from her friends, threatened to have her deported, damaged property and broke a bathroom door lock.

He was found guilty of two counts of voyeurism after watching two of his victims in a state of undress.

The abuser was also found guilty of two rape charges.

McGlashan appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Paisley on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison with a further four on licence.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court also issued a 15-year non-harassment order, banning McGlashan from contacting or attempting to contact one of his victims.

Praise for victims’ bravery

Following the hearing, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending Katrina Parkes said: “Brian McGlashan is a serial abuser who has inflicted lasting trauma through his controlling, violent and sexually depraved behaviour.

“It is thanks to the bravery of his victims coming forward and speaking to the authorities that prosecutors were able to secure this conviction.”

She added: “McGlashan will now face the consequences of his actions which I hope brings some comfort to those affected by his abuse.”

Detective Constable Ranald Bowie described McGlashan as a “violent individual”.

He added: “My thoughts are with these women who showed immense strength in coming forward and assisting our investigation.”

