Perth rapist caged after 20 years of ‘violent and sexually depraved’ conduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth rapist caged after 20 years of ‘violent and sexually depraved’ conduct

Brian McGlashan was convicted of eight charges, including rape and assault, following a trial at Dundee High Court.

By Jamie Buchan
Brian McGlashan. Image: Police Scotland
Brian McGlashan. Image: Police Scotland

A Perth rapist who targeted three women during a campaign of “controlling, violent and sexually depraved behaviour” spanning more than two decades has been jailed.

Brian McGlashan was convicted of eight charges, including rape and assault, following a trial at Dundee High Court.

The 57-year-old preyed on his victims between 1996 and 2019 at addresses in the Perthshire area.

During one attack, he pushed one woman and held her over the River Tay and threatened her.

He attacked her, leaving her severely injured and scarred for life, the court heard.

Voyeurism charge

McGlashan isolated a second woman from her friends, threatened to have her deported, damaged property and broke a bathroom door lock.

He was found guilty of two counts of voyeurism after watching two of his victims in a state of undress.

The abuser was also found guilty of two rape charges.

Brian McGlashan. Image: Police Scotland

McGlashan appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Paisley on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison with a further four on licence.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court also issued a 15-year non-harassment order, banning McGlashan from contacting or attempting to contact one of his victims.

Praise for victims’ bravery

Following the hearing, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending Katrina Parkes said: “Brian McGlashan is a serial abuser who has inflicted lasting trauma through his controlling, violent and sexually depraved behaviour.

“It is thanks to the bravery of his victims coming forward and speaking to the authorities that prosecutors were able to secure this conviction.”

She added: “McGlashan will now face the consequences of his actions which I hope brings some comfort to those affected by his abuse.”

Detective Constable Ranald Bowie described McGlashan as a “violent individual”.

He added: “My thoughts are with these women who showed immense strength in coming forward and assisting our investigation.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Liam Smith
Man spared jail after bloody knife fight with brother in Dundee street
Keiran Bremner went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife army guardsman sexually assaulted two women and grabbed them by the throat
Graeme Hutcheson died as a result of a stab wound to his chest, the trial has heard.
Dundee murder trial told man's blood-smeared body found in bedroom
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Machete boy's gun threats
Allan West was murdered at his home in Stirlingshire. Image: Police Scotland
Pair jailed for 'utterly brutal' murder of Stirlingshire dad
Glasgow High Court
Former Raith Rovers player denies attempted murder charge
David McGregor is led from court.
Man who assaulted partner in Kinross on day of her mum's funeral is jailed
Lewis Cabrelli appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Young farmer admits 'low speed' Brechin crash that left cyclist with broken bones
Deborah Bradley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman, 27, called American tourist 'a monkey' during racist tirade in Fife pub
Michael Jamieson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Shamed ex-Perth Tory councillor walks free as new indecent images trial deserted